An interview with Mena Suvari on abuse in Hollywood, new book

There is so much that Mena Suvari never wanted you to know. And there were ghosts from her past all over this town, ready to keep her secrets. Like the woman she once met at Whole Foods, a woman Shed had a threesome with.

I was mortified, because I was famous then, and she knew me when I wasn’t, recalls Suvari, one of the most popular young actresses around the turn of the millennium. I never wanted to be that person for her. Our paths crossing again were uncomfortable and weird, and I found myself in a situation where I had to apologize.

It wasn’t that she felt bad about sleeping with women, or doing it freely. It is this shed that has spent much of his life sacrificing his own desires to please men. In a particularly toxic relationship, a boyfriend had pushed her to solicit women including this one now at the grocery store to participate in a pornographic-inspired film. household three with painful sex toys.

This kind of behavior did not correspond to the public image of the actress. In the two 1999 films that made her famous, the teenage comedy American Pie and the suburban drama American Beauty, the central narrative revolved around the virginity of her characters. She was meant to exude sensuality but practice purity, a common theme for female stars of this generation including Jessica Simpson, Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon.

But it’s been two decades and Suvari, now 42, says she’s had enough of pretending. So she wrote a memoir, La Grande Paix, which will not only shatter her sweet reputation but also, she hopes, free her from shame.

The book is a relic of the pre-# MeToo Hollywood era, documenting how Suvari says it looked like a Faberg egg on the outside but was hollow on the inside. Starting to model at age 13, she grew up believing that her appearance was mostly what she had to offer. She now thinks she confused that kind of attention with love.

I took the easy route and bought the image that magazines, TV shows, and the paparazzi had created for me, she writes in the book. I was exceptional, a star, special too special, in fact, to have any problems.

She immediately tells a poignant story: at 12, she writes, she was raped by her brother’s friend. After moving to Los Angeles as a teenager, a photographer took and kept photos of her of a naked minor. She writes that when she was 16, one of her reps who was 20 years her senior allegedly had sex with her and then reminded her to learn her lines or brush her hair before an audition. She contracted herpes, she says.

She married and divorced twice, at the age of 21, to Robert Brinkmann, a 37-year-old cinematographer she met while on set. Ten years later she married Simone sestito, an Italian concert organizer who she claims bleed her financially and became physical with her during heated arguments. (In a statement, Sestito denied Suvaris’ claims: It is very sad and disheartening that Mena has to make up lies about me to try to sell her story; it is a disservice both to herself and to for real victims of abuse.)

Suvari says she numbed her problems with marijuana and, at one point, methamphetamine. She began to criticize her body, getting breast implants only to have them surgically removed years later because they embarrassed her.

Mena Suvari began to think of a memoir after finding a stash of old journals and poems in 2018. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Suvari is actually topless when she greets me, inviting me to sit on the bed where she is trying to breastfeed her 4 month old son, Christopher.

Oh, you’re going to resume the interview now, she said, trying to soothe her firstborn as he started to cry. He’s an Aries. Full of fire.

For someone who has disclosed so much on the page, Suvari himself is being watched. Although she has let many people into her physical private space today, this journalist, publicist, stylist, makeup artist, photographer and nanny does not open up quickly. She chooses her words carefully and speaks in a measured tone, a calm reflected in the earth tones that decorate her home.

Her third husband, Mike Hope, a decorator and prop master she met five years ago, also hangs out. When he hears their son cry, he walks into the bedroom to pick up the child and hands his wife a bowl of cereal.

It was in 2018, while redecorating her home with Hope, that Suvari made a discovery that would lead to The Great Peace. While sifting through an old storage unit, she came across artifacts from her teenage years, including a 50-page poetry binder, old photographs, and a diary with a suicide note she didn’t remember having. written.

She knew she had to do something with the material but didn’t know what. She felt like every actress had a scent and a book and thought she should do something more creative. But after Suvari played with various ideas telling her story in a fictitious third person way, publishing a book of poetry, she was persuaded by a friend to follow the path of memoirs.

Even this first draft was better than the ones I get from people who write for a living, explains Ben Schafer, his editor at Hachette. And I didn’t feel like I had to censor or hold back so as not to hurt her.

He adds: I think she goes to places in this book that some people might not even talk about with their closest friends, or even with themselves.

All American Girl

In American Pie, Suvari was cast to play the role of a no-nonsense choir dating the footballer with a heart of gold. Shortly after the film’s release, she and her co-star Chris Klein covered the cover of Vanity Fair alongside other young Americans such as Paul Walker, Selma Blair and Jordana Brewster.

I had to figure out what people expected of me, and with American Pie, I could play around with that image, says Suvari, who lived with this threesome-obsessed boyfriend at the time, sleeping on a mattress on her floor. apartment. I couldn’t say, my life is a nightmare right now, because they wanted to know what my experience in high school was like when I went to prom.

She only got better at pretending after landing the role in Sam Mendes American Beauty. Suvari was set to play Angela, an attractive high school cheerleader whose best friend’s dad, Lester (Kevin Spacey), develops a strong attraction to her. Lesters’ fantasy of the girl with Suvari sprawled naked in a bed of red rose petals has become one of the film’s most enduring images.

Anyone could tell how iconic it was, but I didn’t feel beautiful, Suvari recalls. The roses were beautiful, and they offered to let me take as many roses as I wanted. But I’ve never been like, I’m her. I did it. I didn’t know how to match these identities.

Thora Birch, who played the role of Angelas BFF, says that during rehearsals for the film, the actors discussed their personal connections to their characters. During these sessions Birch felt that Suvari had gone through some things and had a difficult upbringing, but she had no idea of ​​the extent until she read her book.

It was like she was leading a double life, says Birch, who was 16 at the time. She developed a personality that seemed open and approachable, but if you think about it, you realize that you didn’t know too much about her. She was guarded. We were both in a place where our outer selves did not match our inner world in any way, and I think we could both feel trapped by that.

Kevin Spacey opposite Mena Suvari in American Beauty. (Photos TM and DreamWorks)

Suvari also remembers what she describes as a strange encounter with Spacey on the set of the Oscar-winning film. Before the two actors shot an intimate scene between Angela and Lester, Kevin took me to a small room with a bed and we lay next to each other, me facing him while he was holding me lightly, she wrote.

Lying there with Kevin was strange and eerie but also calm and peaceful, and as for his gentle caresses, I was so used to being open and hungry for affection that it was good to just be touched. Good and warm. I didn’t know if Kevin was interested in me or not. My head immediately went to that place, and I didn’t know how far it was going to go or how I was going to react if it went. But he did not do it.

When asked if she now sees the encounter differently in light of the many men who have come forward since, claiming Spacey sexually assaulted them, Suvari becomes defensive.

No. What do you mean ? she asks. I talked about my time on the set of American Beauty, so that was only part of my experience. It’s something I feel so grateful to be a part of, and it was really lucky to have a job. I felt so connected, like I understood this character of Angela. Having the ability to come out and be in this space really saved me.

Birch says she also questioned Suvari about the passage and didn’t feel like she was scared. I don’t think it was a scary guy thing. While the two actresses didn’t bond during filming, Birch says they’re now text buddies who have grown closer over the past few years.

I walked away from her book thinking it was a very, very timely brief in this larger discussion of female strength and finding your voice, says Birch. She overcomes so much and comes out the other end in the best place she can.

Mena Suvari says she hopes her book can shave off a summer of suffering for anyone trapped in a toxic relationship. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Suvari, who lives a few blocks from the beach, is still a working actress, appearing in everything from American horror story movies to Lifetime movies to an upcoming biopic where Shell plays the first wife. by Ronald Reagan, Jane Wyman. Opening up to her past made her feel more present in her acting, she says, no longer being very uncomfortable during auditions or meetings.

I have spent much of my life feeling lonely in the boat, she says. There were many times when I felt like I had nowhere to go, as if no one understood. I was too embarrassed, so I was left in bad situations. I’m sharing my story to help people like this know that they don’t have to stay. If I can shave off a summer of suffering for someone, I want it.