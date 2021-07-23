What critics thought of GI Joe’s latest film

Again, a stellar cast can’t save the GI Joe franchise from a terrible storyline, critics say.

Paramount’s “Snake Eyes” hits theaters Friday with a “Rotten” score of 41% from Rotten Tomatoes, for a total of 70 reviews.

The film stars Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”) as Snake Eyes, a rough loner who seeks revenge after witnessing his father’s death at a young age. Fans of the Hasbro toy franchise know the character is destined to join Team GI Joe, a secret organization associated with the US military.

“Snakes Eyes” takes some liberties with the source material, as it replaces the blond Caucasian ninja with blue eyes from the comics with Golding, who is of Malaysian descent. In previous iterations, Snake Eyes is also silent, the result of a helicopter explosion.

Part of the character’s appeal was her ambiguous backstory. Much of Snake Eyes’ past is redacted in his records, although it is implied that he had undergone extensive military training before joining the Joes.

“[‘Snake Eyes’] takes GI Joe’s most popular character and totally debunks him until all that’s left is a bland guy with a sword, “Matt Singer wrote in his film review for ScreenCrush. “In the old GI Joemovies, Snake Eyes never spoke. Now that I’ve heard what he has to say, I think I prefer the alternative. “

“Snake Eyes” was Paramount and Hasbro’s attempt to reinvigorate the GI Joe franchise, which failed after 2009’s “The Rise of Cobra” and 2013’s “Retaliation” failed to generate demand, despite castings of stars.

“The Rise of Cobra” reunited Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid, Christopher Eccleston, Sienna Miller and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and got a “Rotten” score of 34% from Rotten Tomatoes. “Retaliation” added Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis, Adrianne Palicki, Ray Stevenson and Elodie Yung and got a “Rotten” score of 29%.

“People generally rank Transformers as the worst franchise based on a line of toys,” Singer wrote. “What does Snake Eyes assume, maybe it’s not?”

Here’s what critics thought of “Snake Eyes” ahead of its theatrical release Friday.