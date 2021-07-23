After a long break, fun awaits at Alliance region events





Everything is right in Ohio. We’ve waited far too long for cotton candy, elephant ears, corn dogs, carnival fries, funnel cakes, snow cones, root beer floats, and fried candy bars. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced county fair boards to cancel or cut events last year, things are looking much brighter this summer. Mark your calendars. The Alliance region is about to be overrun with tractor pulls, broncos, country crooners and auto racing. We could all enjoy a good demolition derby right now, right? Events are subject to change, of course, but here’s a rough idea of ​​what to expect as the county fairs gear up. Be sure to check the fair times for details. Animal shows, livestock shows, music programs, dance demonstrations, pageants, contests, sales, and other activities are included in admission unless otherwise specified. Bring your appetite (and maybe some hand sanitizer). It is the right time ! STARK COUNTY August 31 September 6 Fairgrounds:305 Wertz Ave. NW, Canton. Admission: $ 7. Children under 3 admitted free. Unlimited races: $ 16. Single tickets ($ 1.50) and ticket packages ($ 15 for 10 and $ 25 for 20) are available. Dollar Day: All rides cost $ 1 each on September 6. Discounts: Admission reduced by $ 5 on August 31 and September 6. Seniors discount of $ 5 on August 31. Children’s discount of $ 1 at the entrance and $ 10 in rides on September 3 for children 14 and under accompanied by an adult. Military personnel enjoy free entry on September 6 with ID card. Race schedule: Kids’ rides open at noon and adult rides open at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. All rides open at noon Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All rides close at 7 p.m. on Mondays. Grandstand events: 8 p.m .: September 1: Mitchell Tenpenny. Tickets: $ 10 to $ 30. 8 p.m .: September 2: Justin Moore. Tickets from $ 20 to $ 45. 7 p.m. Sept 3-4: Traction tractor. Tickets: $ 10. 7:30 p.m .: Sep 5 Demolition derby. Tickets from $ 10 to $ 12. 4.30 p.m. Sept.6: Demolition derby. Tickets: $ 10 to $ 12. For more information, visit starkcountyfair.com, call 330-452-0621 or email [email protected] CANFIELD FAIR 1-6 Sep Fairgrounds: 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield Hours: 8 am-11pm Admission:Children 6 and under admitted free. Parking is free. Sept. 1 7-12 years old $ 3; $ 13 or more, $ 6; $ 62 or more, $ 4 Sep 2, 12 and under, free; 13-17 years old, $ 3; 18 years old and over, $ 8 Sept. 3, ages 7-12, $ 3; $ 13 and over, $ 8; $ 62 and over, $ 6 Sept. 4-5, 7-12, $ 5; $ 13 and more $ 10 Sep 6, 7-12 years old, $ 2; 13 years or older, $ 6 Grandstand events: Sep 1 Cheerleading demonstrations, 11 a.m., free September 2: High school orchestra show, 11 a.m., free Sep 3: Harness races, 11 a.m., free; Demolition Derby, 8 p.m. (tickets required) Sept. 4: Harness races, 11 a.m., free; Truck and tractor traction (tickets required) September 5: Darius Rucker, 8 p.m. (tickets on Ticketmaster.com) Sep 6: Harness races, noon, free; Shinedown, 7 p.m. (tickets on Ticketmaster.com) For more information call 330-533-4107 or visit https://www.canfieldfair.com/ or https://www.canfieldfair.com/p/about/175th-canfield-fair-preview COLOMBIANA COUNTY 2-8 August Fairgrounds: 225 Lee Ave., Lisbon Hours: 3 p.m.-10 p.m. August 2.8 a.m.-10 p.m. August. 3-8. Entrance (includes all rides): August 2 (no rides open), $ 6; August 3-6, $ 8 before 3 p.m., $ 10 after 3 p.m. all day from August 7 to 8, $ 10; children under 3 are admitted free; all servicemen and servicemen presented in full uniform are admitted free of charge. Veterans (showing proper ID) and people 62 or older admitted free on August 3. August 3 is the cycling evening: the rider is admitted free of charge; the passenger pays entry at the gate. Grandstand events: August 2: Harness races, 1 p.m .; Opening ceremonies, 6 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pulling Extravaganza, 7 p.m. August 3: harness race, 1 p.m .; horse traction, 7:30 p.m. August 4: Tractor for children, noon; mutton breakage, 7 p.m. Sebra Extreme Bull Riding and Barrel Racing, 8 p.m. (grandstand entry $ 1) August 5: derby draw, 9:00 a.m. KOI Drag Racing, 8 p.m. August 6: Smoke & Noise Truck and Tractor Pull, 7 p.m. ($ 5 for reserved seats) August 7: Saturday night pull-off, 7 p.m. ($ 5 for reserved seats) August 8: Combine Demolition Derby, 1 p.m .; Demolition Derby, 6:30 p.m. ($ 5 for reserved seats) For more information, visit https://www.columbianacountyfair.com/ or call 330-424-5531 PORTAGE COUNTY August 24-29 Fairgrounds: 4215 Fairground Road, Randolph. Hours: Doors open daily at 7 a.m. The exhibition buildings open at 10 a.m. The show closes at 11 p.m. Admission: $ 6 for adults, free for children under 10. Free entry on Fridays for seniors and veterans. Season pass: $ 25. Hours of ride: From noon to 11 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Travel tickets: Daily passes $ 15. Weekly passes $ 55 at atrandolphfair.com. Individual ride tickets are also available for $ 1 each. Grandstand events: 7:30 p.m. August 24-25: Demolition derby: Tickets $ 10. 7 p.m. August 26: Trucking of trucks, semi-trailers and tractors. Tickets $ 10. 7 p.m. August 27: Western-style tractor. Tickets $ 10. 7 p.m. on August 28. Tractors and trucks sanctioned. Tickets $ 10. 3:30 p.m. August 29: Contest of rough trucks. Tickets $ 10. For more information, visitrandolphfair.com, call 330-325-1311 or email [email protected] CARROLL COUNTY July 20-25 Fairgrounds:160 Kensington RoadNE, Carrollton, Hours:9 am-11pm every day Entrance (includes rides and grandstand): $ 10 Rides open Saturday noon and Sunday 1 p.m. Grandstand events: 7 p.m. Saturday: Monster Truck Racing League 6 p.m. Sunday: Demolition Derby For more information call 330-627-2300 or visit https://www.carrollcountyfairohio.com/ SUMMIT COUNTY July 27-August. 1 Fairgrounds: 229 E. Howe Road, Tallmadge. Hours: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $ 7 for ages 9 and over, $ 3 for ages 2 to 8. Tuesday: Seniors and first responders pay $ 3. Wednesday: Veterans and serving members pay $ 3. Thursday: Children 14 and under get free entry. Friday: Bring a can or tin and receive a fair $ 4 entry. Hours of ride: The rides open one hour after the gate opens. Safety break from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Closing of the rides at 10 p.m. Travel tickets: Day pass: $ 15 per day except $ 10 on Thursdays. All week pass: $ 50. Individual journey tickets are available. Grandstand events: 7:30 p.m. July 27: Motocross. Tickets $ 5. 7:30 p.m. July 28: Demolition and compact derby. Tickets from $ 8 to $ 10. 7:30 p.m. July 29: Demolition derby. Tickets from $ 8 to $ 10. 7:30 p.m. July 30: Truck draw. Tickets $ 8. 7 p.m. July 31: The tractor pulls. Tickets $ 7. 4:00 p.m .: August 1: KOI drag race. Tickets $ 5. For more information, visitummitfair.com, call 330-633-6200 or email [email protected]

