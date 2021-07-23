



HOLLYWOOD is joining residents and tech companies to flee high taxes in California for neighboring states. Big studios find new homes in New Mexico for cheaper prices. 1 Film studies and film studies left Hollywood for New Mexico due to its 35% tax incentive for the entertainment industry Is Hollywood leaving California? Film studies and film studies left Hollywood for New Mexico due to its 35% tax incentive for the entertainment industry. Netflix and NBCUniversal landed in Albuquerque in 2021. Netflix’s new headquarters is the company’s main North American location and one of the country’s largest film production complexes with 10 sound sets. In addition, 26 film projects and 24 television projects were produced in the states, according to the New Mexico Department of Economic Development. Between January and July 2021, New Mexico reportedly earned $ 623 million from the entertainment industry. According toFox, New Mexico expects to spend an additional $ 8 million to encourage migration. Jennifer LaBar-Tapia, film liaison at the Santa Fe Film Office, told theAlbuquerque Journallast year, “Every year we’re on this rise and the movie industry is that word of mouth industry, so when productions come in here and have a good experience, they come back, or they tell their counterparts about it. other studios or people from the film industry to come to Santa Fe. “ How do local leaders react? Some local leaders in the so-called “tamalewood” oppose the use of taxpayer dollars to fund the entertainment industry. “If you say we’re pulling all of this spending to government, that’s great, but what are you spending to get these companies to come here?” said Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation. “They ignore that side of the equation.” Netflix has pledged to spend $ 2 billion on production in New Mexico. The change is expected to benefit local businesses as well, as evidenced by the economic boom that the entertainment industry has already brought to the state. Alicia Keys noted the change saying, “It’s outside money coming into the state of New Mexico.” When stars don’t want to shoot sex scenes, they call me Hollywood look-alikes secrets

