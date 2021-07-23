New York State Attorney General Reaches $ 600,000 Settlement in Batali and Bastianich Sexual Harassment Inquiry





New York State Attorney General Letitia James announcement On Friday, chef Mario Batali, restaurateur Joe Bastianich and the restaurant group formerly known as B&B Hospitality were ordered to pay at least 20 former employees of the restaurant $ 600,000 in a settlement reached in the as part of the offices’ investigation of allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. against the group. the New York Times first reported the news. The attorney general’s investigation found that Batali, Bastianich and the restaurant group that includes Babbo, Lupo and the closed gourmet restaurant Del Posto engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation that violated human rights laws in city ​​and state, according to the office’s announcement. As previously reported, restaurant workers alleged in the state investigation that restaurants were subject to sexual harassment from managers and co-workers, including unwanted touching, sexual advances and explicit comments. . Throughout my employment at Del Posto, I have experienced constant and increasing sexual harassment, Brianna Pintens, former server at Del Posto, said in a statement on the settlement announcement. Management has consistently ignored these behaviors, apologized to perpetrators, and often used victim blame as a way to avoid having to deal with a work culture rooted in fear and humiliation. As part of the settlement, the restaurant group is also required to review its training materials at all restaurants and submit semi-annual reports to the attorney general’s office, including records on harassment and discrimination training and policies demonstrating compliance with the agreement for the next three years. Allegations of sexual harassment against Batali first came to the public in 2017, when several women, including three former employees, alleged the boss engaged in a pattern of harassment, including inappropriate touching and sexually commenting. explicit. In another report, dozens of former employees of the group alleged sexual misconduct at the company that took place for more than a decade. Batali resigned over the allegations and in 2019 withdrew financially from the restaurant group. The Attorney General’s office is still in the process of determining how many employees will receive settlement payments and the amount of those payments, according to the Times. A similar settlement was reached in the case of former Spotted Pig restaurateur Ken Friedman, who agreed to pay $ 240,000 and share the restaurant’s profits with 11 former employees who alleged sexual harassment and discrimination. at the restaurant. Friedman closed the restaurant in settlement month, removing employees from profit sharing. Still, former Spotted Pig waiter Trish Nelson, who was sexually harassed by Friedman and involved in the settlement, told the Times: Even though $ 20,000 over five years is laughable for most, that sounds like $ 20 million for women like us. While the attorney general’s investigation has reached a settlement, Batali is still the subject of several civil lawsuits and a possible criminal trial, according to the report. Times. One of the lawsuits, filed by Natali Tene, in which Batali is accused of indecent assault and assault and battery, is due to be heard on September 15. $ 600,000 sexual harassment settlement reached in Batali and Bastianich case [The New York Times]

