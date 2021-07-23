Actor’s Express Edition – Encore Atlanta

We’re excited to see the new season announcements as Atlanta theaters return to in-person performances! With performances starting in less than a month, Actor’s Express kicks off its 21-22 season with an Olympics-themed play, followed by an off-Broadway hit musical, a world premiere play, and Moreover.

Red speedo

By Lucas Hnath

August 11 – September 5, 2021

On the eve of the Olympic qualifying tests, a future swimming champion hangs in the balance. If he’s on the team, he’ll sign a lucrative endorsement deal worth millions. But when performance-enhancing drugs are found in his team’s locker room refrigerator, he must beat the rumors to avoid losing everything. With fast-paced dialogue that transforms into an electrifying climax and full of twists and turns, Red Speedo will take your breath away. From the acclaimed author of A Dolls House Part 2 and The Christians.

Heathers: The Musical

Music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy

September 29 – October 17, 2021

A co-production between Actors Express and Oglethorpe University Theater; Performed at the Conant Performing Arts Center.

A social outcast, Veronica has found her place in the most powerful and feared clique of Westerburg High the Heathers. But when she falls in love with JD, a dangerous and sexy transfer student, she quickly finds out that her teenage angst bullshit has a body count. So grab your slush, pull out your best darling, and sit down for the mad rush of this hit musical based on the cult 1989 movie starring Winona Ryder.

WORLD PREMIERE!

Hometown boy

By Keiko Green

November 3-28, 2021

James has not been back to his hometown of rural Georgia for over a decade, but reluctantly returns to see his father, whose behavior has become disturbingly erratic. And since the South has a way of keeping secrets, he quickly falls into a life he thought he gave up as a child. That stench in the air isn’t just his father’s decaying house, but the rotten core of long-buried secrets swarming just below the surface and ready to explode.

Intimate clothing

By Lynn Nottage

January 5 – February 6, 2022

In 1905 in New York City, an independent woman named Esther created beautiful lingerie for clients ranging from white society mavens on the Upper East Side to prostitutes in the Tenderloin neighborhood. As she works on her dream of opening a beauty salon for black women, she earns the trust, respect and friendship of her various clients. And when she begins a romantic correspondence with a mysterious pen pal, her quest for empowerment and self-realization takes unexpected turns. A historic piece by MacArthur Genius Grant winner and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. With Atlanta favorite Cynthia D. Barker as Esther.

Loot candy

By Robert OHara

March 2-27, 2022

Join Sutter as he propels himself through a kaleidoscopic odyssey through his childhood home, church, dive bars, seedy motels, and a very funny phone conversation about very inappropriate baby names. One of the most acclaimed satirical comedies of the decade, Bootycandy is a daring series of subversive vignettes that explore what it means to grow up gay and black in America.

Baby sunset

By Dominique Morisseau

April 20 – May 15, 2022

When Black Liberation activist Kenyatta Shakur returns to the world after prison, he finds himself widowed and alone. Her tense reunion with her daughter Nina only intensifies when she refuses to deliver him letters from his late wife that are both personally and historically important. In the ensuing family standoff, Kenyatta and Nina must find a way to confront their shared history. A crackling play by Dominique Morisseau, recipient of the MacArthur Genius Fellowship, one of America’s most acclaimed playwrights today.

Desire under the elms

By Eugène ONeill

June 1 – July 3, 2022

In this searing classic that pulsates with the intensity of a feverish dream, tyrannical patriarch Ephraim Cabot returns to his rural New England farmhouse with an alluring new wife, Abbie, in hopes of producing a new heir for the domain. Fearing disinheritance, his brash youngest son Eben hates his new stepmother. But hatred gives way to lust, unleashing tragic consequences on the Cabot family forever. A great masterpiece by one of the most eminent playwrights in the Americas.

Lizzie

Music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer & Alan Stevens Hewitt

By Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer & Tim Maner

Tim Maner’s Book

July 27 – September 4, 2022

Lizzie Borden took an ax and gave her mother forty blows. When she saw what she had done, she gave forty-one to her father. Or did she do it? This earth-shattering rock musical reverses one of the most intriguing crimes in our country’s history, which has captured our collective imaginations since that bloody night of 1892. Was Lizzie Borden a cold-blooded killer or a victim of the Victorian patriarchy?

Season pass packages are now on sale and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 404-607-7469, Tuesday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Single tickets go on sale July 6. Customers can also email ticketing staff at [email protected] with any questions. Visit Actors-Express.com for more information.