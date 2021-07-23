I didn’t think Ted Lasso could do it again. I was wrong.





I know something’s wrong with me because I’m always waiting for Ted Lasso to be mean. I waited for him during the pilot episode, when Ted is ambushed on his flight to England by a skeptical thug who wants an “ussie”. I waited for him when AFC Richmond owner Rebecca finally confessed to sabotaging him towards the end of the first season, only for Ted to forgive her. Admit I even waited for it at the start of the second season of the show, which premieres Friday on Apple TV + because surely, two years later, the relentless kindness has to give? I can’t help but anticipate the cruel twist, the nasty punchline at the expense of another character, the ha-ha-wrong! reversal for comic effect. Corn Ted lasso, irritating, continues to prove me wrong. In fact, that’s what should be unbearable healthiness that made what I saw from the second season an even more bewildering success than the first. On paper, however, I should hate Ted lasso. Called a “remarkably sweet show about teamwork, friendship and redefined masculinity,” that resembles Paw Patrol for adults, while the critical insistence that this was a balm for 2020 gave the impression that it was a senseless escape from reality, as the 10 minute timelapse of a Dutch river boat which I watched all along on YouTube at the height of my pandemic claustrophobia. I certainly didn’t expect to be disarmed by a show that repeatedly demonstrates decency, mutual respect and vulnerability while being, against all odds, hilarious. I still had doubts about the second season. The first season worked in part because it was unexpected that Ted would be unwaveringly sweet across the 10 episodes; surely doing the same move would be excessively sweet at best, or boring at worst. Somehow, however, I was even more embarrassed by the possibility that Ted Lasso actor and co-writer Jason Sudeikis could finally make it easy and make the show’s humor more fun. a little more vicious, a little more “mature”, a little more mainstream.

So I continued to wait. I waited for Ted to blow up his team without winning any games, or Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) to start plotting again, or Keeley (Juno Temple) to stop being so supportive. But once again make fun of me Ted lassoThe second season of just digs deeper. Parts of the first season that seemed somewhat skinny, Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift) as a buffoon henchman, or auxiliary members of the football team who seemed to exist only to populate the locker room scenes, flourish in larger parts of history. Even Ted’s incredibly dynamic personality becomes more complicated when presented with a competitor from a team psychologist (Sarah Niles). My refusal to believe Ted lasso could continue to be so tender is exactly why i can’t stop staring at him. Part of me is anxiously waiting to see him fail, whether he takes that easy, petty punchline or, on the contrary, becomes so obnoxious with his “be kind and do good” philosophy that I have to replenish myself. . In place, the show does things like engage in a mid-season Christmas episode that does nothing to further the plot, but seems to exist only to celebrate good deeds, good times, and the grace that comes with forgiveness. I understand how it can rub some people the wrong way, because I’m a curmudgeon too. I love my dark shows, I laugh at crooked jokes, and I don’t need to swaddle myself in a wellness TV to spend my week (the Dutch barges every now and then apart). But canonically, it is also the heart of the Grinch that grows three sizes in the face of the unwavering optimism and open-mindedness of the Whos. Looking at Ted lasso with the baggage of my own expectations, only to see my cynicism thwarted repeatedly, there is also something growing a bit in me. I remember the first episode of Ted lasso, when Ted’s character is featured through the viral video of him dancing in a locker room celebration. A British presenter explains that you have to “see it to understand it, and then even when you see it, I don’t necessarily know that ‘understanding’ is what we do”. Likewise, I wish I could tell you that after a season and a half of viewing Ted lasso now, I understood why the unbridled glee of a mustached fictional football coach, quote motivational posters, is so contagious to a cranky guy like me. Corn agreement isn’t that what we do either, is it?

