Kanye West launches record for mum tribute, divorce, and Jay-Z reunion at Atlanta stadium





Thursday night in Atlanta, Kanye west played his new album Donda for its first public hearing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The album is named after West’s late mother and includes recordings of her speech. The listening evening, which was also broadcast live, was an opportunity to hear the album’s feature list, including appearances by Little baby, Lil Durk, Pop smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, and Baby Keem. The most notable feature (or at least the safest to dissect) on the album came from Jay Z, who, as Pitchfork noted, has a verse on the final song of the recordings. West and the head of Roc Nation were longtime collaborators and friends, a relationship that culminated with their 2011 album. Look at the throne and his subsequent tour. The pair’s relationship has appeared to cool down considerably in recent years as West has shown public support for the former president Donald trump then made his own bizarre and scattered public service bid last fall. Sound engineer Young guru wrote on Twitter that Jay-Z had recorded the verse hours before the event. Told him to stop all that red beanie, we’re going home, Jay-Z is rapping, according to Pitchfork. It could be the return of the Throne. Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus. In a full face mask, as has been his style in recent weeks, West has alternated between pacing, dancing, and standing still in the stadium as the album plays. According to New York Post, Shaquille ONeal, CeeLo Green, Big Boi, and Jadakiss were among the participants. Were also present Kim Kardashian West and the four children she and West have, as well as Khloe kardashian. Kardashian West filed for divorce in February and on Thursday West sang several times on a song, I’m Losing My Family. In recent years, West has built a reputation for current albums up to and after their scheduled release dates. Donda includes a festive reference to the Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, which West watched win an NBA championship on Tuesday. As of this writing, the album has yet to appear on streaming services. More great stories from Vanity Show Cover article: Dua Lipa on creation Nostalgia for the future

