Adrien Grenier on bitcoin, mining and its environmental impact

Entourage actor Adrian Grenier believes fiat currencies like the US dollar are on the verge of disappearing and bitcoin is about to take their place. While Grenier is the first to admit he’s no crypto expert, the actor has a pretty big megaphone, and lately he’s been using it to tout the virtues of digital coins like bitcoin. “You’re going to see the adoption rate increase exponentially over time, but you also see bitcoin as a future dollar as opposed to bitcoin,” he told CNBC in an interview. “Where we have to come philosophically is that it’s not going to end up turning into dollars, it’s just going to be bitcoin.”

Adrian Grenier speaks to CNBC at the Bitcoin2021 conference in Miami.

They would also use their own decentralized currencies, in order to “trade with each other in a very, very hyper-local way.” “And that’s what bitcoin does – it gives that level of transparency, hyper location, and access to everyone in the community,” he said. Grenier says he has seriously invested in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies this year. Although the price of bitcoin is trading at around half of its all-time high, virtual currency is still up over 230% from a year ago. But the price doesn’t really matter to the actor. “I like the technology of bitcoin decentralization, which gives more access to more people,” he said. “I spend it too and try to use it in the real world,” he said. “Right now, bitcoin is so volatile because it’s new, and people see it as a business … Eventually, it’s going to stabilize and that will be the currency we use.” Grenier may be bullish on bitcoin, but for him, it’s not bitcoin or bust. “I believe in innovation. So if there are technologies that come to disrupt or challenge bitcoin, I say, ‘So be it. “It’s good for everyone. There will be winners and losers, but we will all win when we are democratized and when everyone has access,” he said.