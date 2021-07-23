Leon Bridges craved reinvention. Living in a Hollywood bar / studio / hotel helped

To make his sensual and exploratory new album, “Gold-Diggers Sound”, Leon Bridges started working at night.

The Grammy-winning soul singer, known for his demanding flair when it comes to looking back, used to spend 9 to 5 (-ish) regular hours in the recording studio. But after collaborating for a few years, Bridges producer Ricky Reed wanted to shake things up by moving their sessions after dark.

“I was reluctant at first because I like going out late and having a good time,” Bridges recalls. “When you watch how rappers do, these guys come in at midnight. I’m like, I don’t know how you do that.” He’s laughing. “I have to be there for the last call.

The solution: combine the bar and the studio into one.

As the title announces, Bridges, 32, has dropped off his third LP at Hollywoods Gold-Diggers, a multi-purpose venue on Santa Monica Boulevard that’s home to a refurbished dive bar, studio complex and boutique hotel behind. a filthy facade. In the 1980s, the place hosted exotic dancers while hair-metal bands rehearsed behind the back; before that, the king of B movies, Ed Wood, used space as a soundstage.

For Bridges, Gold-Diggers promised a kind of total immersion in the mood. Instead of recording until dinner, the Fort Worth singer (who slept in an upstairs bedroom) would hit the road every day after dark; instead of partying elsewhere afterwards, Bridges kept the drinks down the hall. In search of a deeper atmosphere, he opened the door to old friends back home and new buddies in Los Angeles, including saxophonist Terrace Martin and twin sisters Paris and Amber Strother of the R&B group King.

Said Reed, who co-produced the album with Nate Mercereau and also oversaw the Lizzo and Kesha records: “I had heard about Leon’s Crazy Nights on the Town. So I thought, what would it be like to have this guy in the studio? Maybe that would unlock something. “

Indeed, he did. With “Gold-Diggers Sound”, Bridges leaves behind the mannered revivalism of the late 1950s and early 1960s of his early music, which has drawn countless comparisons with Sam Cooke, in favor of a more modern and freer. The songs mix lugubrious synths and jazzy brass on throbbing programmed grooves; the lyrics, which Bridges delivers in a silky voice with just the right amount of grain, meditate on desire, faith, depression, family and in “Sweeter”, originally released last year following the murder of George Floyd by the police the vexatious persistence of American racism.

The result, Bridges proudly notes, disrupts the idea of ​​“a retro artist living a retro life” that has coalesced around him with his 2015 debut, “Coming Home” and its 2018 follow-up, “Good Thing. “. At the time, he adopted Cooke’s crispy style because he wanted to “carry the baton” of a sound that had fallen out of popular favor, he explained on a recent afternoon at Gold- Diggers, which began its current incarnation three years ago in LA. nightlife impresario Dave Neupert. Lounging in an alleyway between the bar and the studio, Bridges wears a satiny track jacket, his hair under a gold scarf and his teeth behind a gold grille, a stark contrast to the bespoke suits he preferred on the road behind. “Coming Home”.

His debut, and his precise historical imagery, led to high profile soundtrack placements and a concert for the Obamas in the White House. But it also locked him into a perception that didn’t seem true to Bridges’ real life to begin with, that he didn’t care (or even despise) hip-hop, when in fact I am. probably one of Young Thug’s biggest fans, he says.

With his new album, Bridges says, “I’ve finally shaped a sound that looks like me,” although he knows the change may spark suspicion among fans of his more old-fashioned stuff.

“People want to put limits on black self-expression,” he says. “When I do something that deviates from what I did, it’s considered spurious or that I’ve sold ‘Oh, fame has changed it.’” During the conversation, Bridges chooses his words carefully, even though his fingers tap a nervous rhythm. on his leg. “I have a grill in my mouth, it’s black culture. If I listen to hip-hop, it’s still black culture. Rock with a bit of culture James Brown Black.

“You don’t even know. I did that.”

Looking back, does he regret starting out in a style that made him easy to classify?

“Not at all,” he replies, “because if I dated something different I don’t think I would have been that successful. With ‘Coming Home’ it was a familiar sound that people do. could immediately bond. But reinvent himself, that’s what Marvin Gaye did. That’s what Sam Cooke would have done. “

Bridges grew up as a shy, calm kid in Fort Worth, Texas, confused about his place. He remembers carving out the “archaic aesthetic” of Harry Connick Jr.’s “A Wink and a Smile” from “Sleepless in Seattle” soundtrack that his mother obsessively played in the car. felt from an early age that he could sing when his father responded enthusiastically to the release of Bridges’ “Hakuna Matata” in “The Lion King”.

He didn’t perform in front of people, however, until his final year of high school when he danced to Mims’ 2007 rap hit “This Is Why I’m Hot” at a talent show. . “At the time, no one knew I could dance,” he says. “It was like boom.” Yet the “tiny piece of fame” he earned quickly faded away; after losing his virginity to a prostitute, he became a born again Christian and stopped listening to secular music for several years.

Today he is in a “strange limbo” with his spirituality. He knows that his “drink, curse, fornic” lifestyle, as he puts it, does not conform to the “very legalistic Christianity” he came to. “So part of me is like, ‘What if I die and go to hell?’ Then the other part of me is like, ‘Maybe that’s not true.’ “

Bridges’ experience with religion is what prompted him to write “River,” a stripped-down “Coming Home” hymn that has aired over 250 million times on Spotify and YouTube. “It doesn’t usually happen with music of this nature,” he says, and although he talks about a song about “surrender to the good Lord”, the same goes for a song that doesn’t. composed only of voice, guitar and tambourine.

For “Gold-Diggers Sound” he knew he wanted to use a wider palette; Half of the record, he believes, was written from scratch at Gold-Diggers as he and his musicians among the other players are keyboardist Robert Glasper and trumpeter Keyon Harrold found their way to the songs together. .

“Leon was singing improvised melodies in real time, and at the end of the night, quite drunk, we would listen and say, ‘OK, that’s dope,'” says Reed, who fondly remembers burning. Bridges’ hideout. drink chips. “Then we would cut an arrangement on the spot and come in the next day and cut the vocals.” (The other half of the album began with songs Bridges co-wrote with pop pros including Justin Tranter and Dan Wilson.)

Bridges hopes that “Gold-Diggers Sound” will also expand its audience. “My circle has always been black, but initially the population of my shows was predominantly white,” he says. “I would pay attention and be like, ‘The fuck, where are my people? I was also criticized for it: ‘I went on his show and these white people adored him.’ “Yet with its brooding soul-searching and unvarnished edges, the new LP seems less likely to satisfy the genteel fantasy of ‘a bygone soul – musical tradition.

He’ll find out who hooks up to music when he goes on tour this fall, including stops at the Bonnaroo and Governors Ball festivals and a performance on October 11 at Wiltern in LA. Bridges is excited to be back on stage after COVID, although he wonders how long life on the road is for him. During the pandemic, he bought “a little piece of land” in Fort Worth where he plans to build a house for the wife and children he is almost sure to see in his future.

“Do I really want to run at 40, 50? He asks, time in mind as always. “Pull up, it’s just around the corner.”

2021 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.