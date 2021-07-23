Critics rate Mark Wahlberg’s new film

Newsletter Sign-Up
When it made its Toronto International Film Festival debut in September 2020, Mark Wahlberg’s anti-bullying drama was known as “Good Joe Bell”. After half-decent reviews at the festival, Roadside Attractions decided to recut the film and drop the “Good”, changing the title to “Joe Bell”.
Which begs the question: is there something good about “Joe Bell”?
Based on a true story, Wahlberg plays Joe Bell, a father who doesn’t know how to react when his son Jadin (Reid Miller) turns out to be gay. When Jadin kills himself due to relentless bullying at school, Joe sets out on a cross-country walk from his home in Oregon to New York, both to raise awareness and to overcome his own shortcomings.
At the time of this article’s publication, “Joe Bell” had earned a 39% freshness note on Rotten Tomatoes, although that number includes critics who saw the film’s first cut last fall. (Post-festival redistributions are not uncommon, and it’s unclear exactly how significant the changes have been to “Joe Bell” from the September debut until now.)
That said, a single number cannot adequately capture the range of critical responses, and many reviews coded as “fresh” or “rotten” by the critical aggregation site have a bit more nuance. To help you judge whether to go to the movies for Wahlberg’s latest, here’s what some of the top movie critics are saying, good and bad, about “Joe Bell”.
In his summary of TIFF reviews, critic Dwight Brown hailed Wahlberg’s performance as Best Career and predicted an Oscar nomination in the Dorchester native’s future.
“Most of Mark Wahlberg’s performances are linked to ultra-masculine roles (pugilist in The fighter; bounty hunter in The Transformers: Age of Extinction). In this touching and sobering family drama, his portrayal of an Oregon father in search of redemption allows him to give his most layered, nuanced, and sensitive performance to date.
Kate Erbland of IndieWire gave “Joe Bell” a B +, crediting the film with reversing its well-worn narrative path and spicing up the quiet moments. “
“Although stereotypical at first glance, Green’s film resists the kind of obvious cinematic catharsis expected from such a story, resulting in an end product that mostly wins its emotional beats.”
Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair described his complicated feelings about Wahlberg’s performance, noting his perspective as a movie critic who was bullied because he grew up in Boston.
“That Joe is played by Wahlberg gives the film a curious extra dimension. Wahlberg, during his long career as a musician and actor, has said some uncharitable – or downright fanatic – things about homosexuals. […] Her appearance in that film, then – a seemingly pure act of will, perhaps meant to reflect evolving personal ethics – deserves some grudging respect. Again, that may not be enough, but it is something. There is a self-awareness in Wahlberg’s performance that works well for the role.
Boston Globe’s Mark Feeney gave “Joe Bell” two and a half stars, praising Wahlberg for showing more emotion in his performance than all of his previous films combined, but tracing the script and stereotypical plot.
“The heart of the movie is completely in the right place, which, frankly, can make it a chore to watch. Moral justice makes the world a better place, but this is not a movie. Beware of movie protagonists who say “The truth is all I’ve got”. Also beware of screenwriters who give them such lines.
Peter Debruge of Variety called the film “only terrible”, panning from “Joe Bell” director Reinaldo Marcus Green for making a feature film on a subject that would have worked better “like a 90 second newsletter”.
“There are good movies, there are bad movies, and then there’s ‘Joe Bell’, a particularly terrible treatment of an important subject – widely described as ‘inclusiveness’ and ‘tolerance’ by the mad-eyed protagonist of the film (Mark Wahlberg) – whose proud title is the first clue he’s not playing fair. “
New York Times Jeannette Catsoulis criticized the film for turning Jadin into a “sentimental device” and for being “much less interested” in the suffering of the teenage character than his father.
“On the whole, audiences don’t go to the movies to see rude people indulge in tedious activities, no matter how noble or well-intentioned. And I’ve seen few more boring motion pictures this year than Mark Wahlberg trudging through America as the lead character in “Joe Bell,” a drama that falls with its feet on the asphalt and its heart set on redemption. .
