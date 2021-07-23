Special court orders NCB to return all seized cellphones and laptops to Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades: Bollywood News





A special court under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) in Mumbai on Friday ordered the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to return all seized cell phones and laptops to the Bollywood actor. Rampal d’Arjun and his partner Gabriella Demetriad while investigating a drug case. NCB began investigating a Bollywood drug case last year after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Several Bollywood celebrities were interviewed during the investigation. Rampal and his partner were also questioned by the agency and their devices were confiscated after a raid on their home. The couple said they use their devices for both business and personal reasons. The couple’s attorney, Ayaz Khan, claimed NCB seized the devices during a raid and an indictment has now been filed. He said the trial will take a long time and the seizure of the devices has put the couple in serious financial stalemate. He also said the couple were prepared to abide by conditions imposed by the court in order to have access to their demands. Meanwhile, Atul Sarpande, the agency’s special prosecutor, strongly opposed it and said the investigation was still ongoing. “There is every likelihood and possibility that the applicant will use the movable objects mentioned above in the drug mafia and other related business transactions if the requests for the release of movable objects mentioned above are approved,” said declared Sarpande. After hearing the argument, Judge VV Vidwans said: “The conduct of the trial and adjudication of the case will take a long time. Although the financial investigation into the case is still ongoing, data on cellphones and laptops, such as USB sticks, has already been recorded in digital / electronic copy form and can be viewed at any time. purposes of investigation and trial. “ “Another aspect which must be taken into account when considering such requests is the possibility of taking action in relation to liability and confiscation of illegal drugs, substances, plants, articles and means of transport, etc.”, said the judge. “In the present case, only the IO (investigator) took action to seize the applicants’ cell phones, but the procedure prescribed in accordance with the provisions of Article 68 (B) (e) r / w. 68 (F ) of the law is not complied with as there is no formal seizure or confiscation of bank accounts as required by law by making an order for the seizure of such property with the prior approval / authorization of competent authority within 30 days 68 (F) (1) (2) NDPS Act, ”added Judge VV Vidwans. READ ALSO: Dhaakad actor Arjun Rampal marks his son Ariks’ second birthday by posting pictures of the father-son affair on Instagram BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/special-court-orders-ncb-return-mobile-phones-laptops-seized-arjun-rampal-gabriella-demetriades/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos