Indiana Jones 5 actor injured in Glasgow chase scene





Last month, reports revealed that Harrison Ford was injured during the production of Indiana Jones 5, which resulted in some changes to the shoot to compensate for the problem, with The star now reporting that an unknown artist was also injured on set. This injury, however, appears to have been only a minor setback, as opposed to a meeting that required updates to the production schedule. The outlet also reported that the injury occurred while filming a scene that appeared to be a parade set in Manhattan in the late ’60s, which even featured a banner using the phrase “a no giant for humanity ”, made famous by Neil Armstrong. during the 1969 moon landing. The sun reported: “The artist, whose name is not known, appears to be involved in a lawsuit involving Harrison Ford’s character through the parade, when he bursts into a marching band of sailors. But the fall, which caught the attention of the medical team, was probably not in the script. Fortunately, the affected actor is back on his feet before too long and waved to the crowd to signal that he is not. not seriously injured. Ever since Lucasfilm confirmed that a new Indiana Jones movie was on the way, audiences have speculated what the adventure plot might be, with reports of a late ’60s setting. confirming rumors that the space race is a major theme of the release. . Stars Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann join Ford in the film. Antonio Banderas was recently announced to star in the project, which is being directed by Logan filmmaker James Mangold. “I don’t really want to give them what they want to see,” Ford told Hi guys last year what to expect next. “I want to give them something that they hadn’t planned to see. I think they’re used to a certain degree of disappointment when you come back – I certainly mean the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success. that ran the other way. They killed it. Well, we’re not going to do another one Indiana Jones unless we are able to kill him. We want it to be the best. So we have some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we are determined to get it right before we do it. “ Indiana Jones 5 is currently set to land in theaters on July 29, 2022. Are you impatiently awaiting the sequel? Let us know in the comments below!

