Morgan Wallen entered rehab after racial insult video released – The Hollywood Reporter

Morgan Wallen says his use of a racial insult in video footage posted by TMZ in February was fueled by alcohol and intended to be “playful” with one of his friends, but admits that he is “not sure” why he thought he could use the word and “simply ignored it”.

Wallen appeared on Hello america Friday and gave her first TV interview on the images that ultimately earned the chart-topping country star of her Big Loud Records label, the abandonment of her talent agency, exclusion from eligibility for multiple country music awards shows and music removed from major radio networks like iHeartRadio.

During the interview, Wallen also revealed that after the incident he checked in at a drug rehab center. According to the singer, the footage, which was captured in January, was taken while he was at “72 hour from a 72 hour bender.”

“For 30 days I spent time in San Diego, California – you know, I was just trying to figure out… why am I acting this way? Do I have a drinking problem? Do I have a deeper problem? He shared.

The artist, who was also scheduled as a musical guest for Saturday Night Live in October 2020 but was replaced after another video surfaced showing him not following NBC’s COVID-19 protocols, shared details around the night he used the insult and claimed he was just talking to a friend at the time.

“He’s one of my best friends – he was, we were all clearly drunk – I was asking his girlfriend to take care of him because he was drunk and was leaving,” said Wallen. GMA‘s Michael Strahan on the night the footage was captured.

Wallen told the GMA host that he didn’t frequently use the insult – just around a “certain group of friends” who “said stupid things together”. According to the singer, he was with this group the night of the shoot.

“It was – in our minds, it’s playful,” Wallen said, before quickly continuing, “It sounds ignorant, but it’s – that’s really where it comes from.”

Wallen couldn’t explain why he felt so comfortable using derogatory language, but at various points in the interview he called his behavior and language “bad” and “ignorant,” repeating past claims that he did not fully understand its significance to black people.

“I don’t know how to put myself in their shoes because I’m not, but I understand, especially when I say I use it playfully or otherwise, out of ignorance I understand that must sound, you know , like, ‘He doesn’t understand, he doesn’t understand.’ “

The singer said he had several conversations after the video fallout, including with record director Kevin Liles; Eric Hutcherson, Executive Vice President and Director of Human Resources and Inclusion at Universal Music Group; gospel singer BeBe Winans; and the Black Music Action Coalition. BMAC is an advocacy organization that fights systemic racism within the music industry.

“I heard stories in the initial conversations I had after this about how some people are treated even today. And I’m just, like, I didn’t see that with my eyes, that pain or that insignificant feeling or whatever that makes you feel, ”Wallen said on GMA.

The 28-year-old musical artist also opened up about his record sales for his second studio album. Dangerous: The Double Album, increases dramatically and its musical rankings – including a 24-week run for the top spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

While he previously asked his fans, who gathered around him after the video’s release, to stop defending him in his five-minute apology video in February, the singer said he and his team had also tried to calculate how much his sales had increased and donated. this figure to “certain organizations”.

“Before this incident my album was already doing well,” Wallen said. “He was already well received by critics and fans. My team and I noticed that every time this incident happened, there was an increase in my sales. So we tried to calculate the number of – how much it actually increased from that incident. We came up with a figure of about $ 500,000 and we decided to give that money to some organizations, BMAC being the first.

In addition to the personal consequences that Wallen faced, his actions also prompted several top country artists to condemn his comments and to call the country music industry for its history of racism. When asked by Strahan if he thought there was an industry-wide problem, Wallen said, “It would appear to be,” but added, “I didn’t really sit down and j have thought about this. “

Beyond the apology video, Wallen released a statement of apology shortly thereafter. TMZ posted the video on Feb. 2 saying he wished he could resume his use of “inappropriate racial slurs” and that “there is no excuse for using that kind of language, ever” before you promise to ” do better”.

But the singer recognized during his GMA the appearance that he understands that people may be skeptical of his apologies.

“I’m never going to make, you know, everyone happy,” he said. “I can only come and speak my truth, and – and that’s all I can do.”