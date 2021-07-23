HBO Max will release 10 Warner Bros. movies direct streaming in 2022





After deciding to release his full list of Warner Bros. movies 2021 on HBO Max under a hybrid streaming and cinema model, it looks like WarnerMedia is ready to continue using its Warner Bros. assets. to attract subscribers to the service in 2022. During AT & T’s second quarter earnings call this week, company executives were asked how the pandemic exit model would shape a more permanent exit strategy going forward, particularly by as far as theaters are concerned. Citing the theatrical success of Godzilla vs. Kong With $ 463 million in revenue, WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar responded that while the film’s format is absolutely important, the company also feels very happy with the response consumers have given it at home. . Kilar added that Warner Bros. will produce 10 films that will debut on HBO Max the same day they are released. While it’s not clear which titles these 10 will include, the decision indicates that the pandemic has significantly influenced how WarnerMedia will approach its film releases going forward. Kilar has specifically stated that the company has no plans to revert to a movie release strategy from the past. I certainly don’t expect us to go back to how the world was in 2015 or 16 or 17, where the windows were long enough between the cinema and the home show, be it a pay-per-view transaction or something else, Kilar said. As previously announced earlier this year when Warner Bros. has entered into a multi-year deal with Cineworld for the 2021 and 2022 film exhibition, Kilar has confirmed that cinema windows for part of our list will be 45 days. WarnerMedia faced a major backlash when it announced earlier this year that its 2021 movie roster would debut under its same-day streaming and theatrical release model. The theaters were not particularly happy, but the strategy was also criticized by the creators themselves, including the directors Christophe nolan and Dune director Denis Villeneuve. When calling for the results, Kilar said the industry will continue to evolve. I think what you’re going to see is that this industry continues to evolve and continue to innovate in a way that works not only for consumers and fans but also for our business partners, Kilar said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/23/22590727/hbo-max-warner-bros-films-hbo-max-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos