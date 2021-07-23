Sandesh Motwani delivers stellar cinematic experience with his latest song





A highly anticipated new single; Bollywood-Pop star Sandesh Motwani delivers a mature and well-rounded single with Yeh Baarishein. Sandesh Motwani is back with some new music which is always great news! Yeh Baarishein marks the first Bollywood single of 2021 by Sandesh in collaboration with the first artist Anagha Gaikwad. We believe Sandesh has gone above and beyond in showing his versatility, which has only captivated us and eager to receive more and more music from him. Yeh Baarishein gives Sandesh Motwani an emotional masterpiece with no questions asked. Sandesh really shows his versatility in 2021 and this time returns to a lush ballad with the unveiling of Yeh Baarishein. First of all, the Bollywood-Pop Singer – Songwriter, Composer, Filmmaker is able to showcase his stellar direction for an experience so cinematic we can only imagine living in the movies but, Sandesh crosses the bar to give us the same experience. through talent and storytelling. Sandesh has an amazing voice, and on Yeh Baarishein, along with Anagha Gaikwad, their beautiful performances consist of sweet, sweet and sweet moments as well as painful, sincere and more passionate moments where they let go. There is a refined beauty to the track, and the emotional vocals that pull on the listener’s sensitive chords. It’s a perfect marriage of vocals that gives us the most heartfelt song wishing for more. Even when Sandesh comes up with a different version of his previous music, he still retains the same amount of reality, where we know this song belongs to Sandesh Motwani, he’s a pro by all means. Plus, he’s backed by respectable music production and cinematographic works, all graciously provided by Vishesh Motwani, his prodigy of a younger brother. Namely, the acoustic backdrop with the combination of acoustic guitar, piano and strings will play by all means on the strengths of the song, this is the genius of Vishesh. All the right things in place to get the message across at home. We hear that Vishesh Motwani is behind all music production and cinematography work in all previous versions of Sandesh. A team of wonder brothers who are definitely aiming for the stars. The clip is by far the most cinematic experiences delivered by an independent artist. Sandesh’s stellar direction showcases his love for cinema. Starring Anisha Jaisinghani and Myra Parihar in their debut, the actors hit the right notes with their emotional, true-to-character performances. We see that Anisha’s fan base is already asking for more of her. We can wholeheartedly hope to see Sandesh and Anisha once again sharing the screen with their great performances. “Yeh Baarishein” really captures the essence of looking in the rain and thinking of someone special. Almost anyone with a pulse can relate to the feelings described in this song. Overall, Yeh Baarishein is a mature and well-rounded Bollywood-Pop single for Sandesh Motwani and Anagha Gaikwad, giving them a respectable, newsworthy, cinematic and most heartfelt song. Connect: https://smarturl.it/yehbaarishein-video Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

