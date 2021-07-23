



It’s almost time for many Jeopardy times! fans were waiting: LeVar Burton becomes the next guest host of the beloved quiz. The Reading Rainbow and Star Trek actor is the last person to keep Jeopardy! running after Alex Trebeks’ death in November 2020. Of all the guest hosts who stepped in, arguably none caught the attention of fans more than Burton. Before the peril! has announced Burton as guest host, an online petition to put the actor on the Jeopardy! The step generated more than 142,000 signatures, Deseret News reported. To date, this petition who calls on Burton to become the next official Jeopardy host! has more than 250,000 signatures. THANK YOU … everyone for your passionate support! Burton tweeted in April. I am delighted, excited and looking forward to hosting Jeopardy !, and I will do my best to live up to your confidence in me. YOU HAVE MADE THE DIFFERENCE! Now, as Burton’s time behind the reception desk draws near, fans are sharing their excitement on Twitter. And Burton, who has expressed his desire to host the quiz, shares some of his favorite reactions. My wife forbids me from watching Jeopardy because I tend to shout correct answers on the screen in frustration, but I think she will allow me to watch your episodes if I temper it. We’re both big fans of you. Would love if this was a full time gig for you … Remus’ ‘fully vaccinated’ lupine (@ RemusJLupine2017) July 21, 2021 Burton is currently scheduled to host Jeopardy! July 26 to 30. But the actor is interested in potentially taking on the role on a permanent basis just months before Trebeks’ death, Burton took to Twitter to express his interest in hosting Jeopardy! the Deseret News reported. I’m not gonna lie, I feel like I’ve prepared my whole life to take the Jeopardy host’s podium when Alex retires, Burton written at the time. During Burtons’ stint as guest host, Jeopardy! match participants’ earnings and donate to the Burtons charity of their choice: Reading is fundamental, according to Danger! website. Nonprofit organization develops content and resources to help improve children’s literacy, organizations say website. After Burton, David Faber and Joe Buck will each play a week-long tour as host. The 37th season of Jeopardy! ends Aug. 13 and the show is expected to name an official host when it begins filming its 38th season at the end of the summer, the Deseret News reported. Ratings will likely play a major role in determining Trebeks’ official successor so far, Ken Jennings, who was the first guest host in January, holds the highest ratings. But according to Mike Richards, executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, the job will likely be extended to one of the many guest hosts who stepped in during Season 37. It will be up to the head of Sony (Entertainment) to make that decision, ultimately, and it will come down to testing, Richards recently told The Wall Street Journals podcast. The newspaper. They were part of it. They know what’s going on in the studio. They watch the flow, the recordings. It is very extensive. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of, when it comes to testing its size and reach.

