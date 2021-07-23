Mumbai Police Record Shilpa Shetty’s Statement in Raj Kundra Porn App Case | Latest India News





A Mumbai Police team investigating the alleged porn racketeering case involving businessman Raj Kundra’s Hotshots app on Friday recorded Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s statement on the case on Friday. , ANI news agency reported. On Friday, Kundra’s custody was extended until July 27, against which Raj Kundra appealed to the High Court. The police team visited the Bollywood actor’s Juhu residence to record his statement. The porn racket investigation that began in February this year snowballed into major controversy after Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 20. brother-in-law, Raj operated a paid porn streaming platform. It has also been alleged that young women have been exploited by racketeering over promises of acting roles. “No direct sex act shown”: Raj Kundra moves high court, declares arrest illegal over porn movie allegation Several Bollywood personalities have made statements for and against the application. After Raj Kundra’s arrest, Co-Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe said on Tuesday that Shilpa Shetty had not played an active role in the Hotshots operation. “We have not yet found any active role (of Shilpa Shetty). We are investigating. We will ask the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai and we will take appropriate action,” Bharambe said. . So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with this case. It has been alleged that Kundra has an idea of ​​a possible investigation against him and plans to make Hotshots work and launch another streaming app. The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau said it received emails alleging Raj Kundra escaped arrest by bribing Mumbai police. Reports say he paid 25 lakh to police officers as a bribe. Raj Kundra, however, has not admitted any wrongdoing and has moved the High Court against his pre-trial detention until next Tuesday. Its attorneys have said that the content in Hotshots is vulgar like many other streaming apps, but cannot be categorized as pornography because it does not deal with an explicit sexual act. Since Raj Kundra’s arrest, Shilpa Shetty has not made any official statement. She was also off social media. On Friday, she published a quote from American author James Thurber which read: “Do not look back with anger, or forward with fear, but with awareness. We look back with anger at the people who hurt us, at the frustrations we have. We felt the bad luck we endured. We look forward to the possibility of losing our job, contracting an illness or suffering the death of a loved one. The place where we need to be is right here Now, I’m not anxiously looking at what has been or what might be, but I am fully aware of what is. I breathe deeply, knowing that I am fortunate to be alive. I have survived the challenges of the past and will survive the challenges of the future. Nothing should distract me from living my life today. “

