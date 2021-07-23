Farmington Hills actor in Nicely Theater “Spelling Bee”





North Farmington High 2021 graduate Maryanna Lauter plays Marcy Park in the Nicely Theater Group’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” held outdoors July 28-31 at the Berman Center for Performing Arts in West Bloomfield. Winner of the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, the show charms audiences with a funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a vibrant score by William Finn. Left to Right: Erin Johnson as Olive Ostresky, Maryanna Lauter as Marcy Park and Lauren Landman as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre all hope to win the 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Competition. (contributed) The cast also includes Erin Johnson as Olive Ostrovsky, Alexa Carollo as Rona Lisa Peretti,

Michael McKiddy as Vice Principal Panch, NJeri Nicholson as Mitch Mahoney, Mitchell J. Hardy as William Barfee, Lauren Landman as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Alec Diem as Leaf Coneybear, Jason Bowen as Chip Tolentino and Nic Folson as Jesus. The liners are Kayla Smith, Olivia Paryaski, Michael Phair and Jackson Meade. Mitch Master features choreography and vocal direction by Lindsey Tycholiz-McKiddy and musical direction by Ron Pietrantoni. The show features an eclectic group of teens vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While sharing hilarious details from their personal lives, spellings weave their way through a list of (potentially made up) words. Six spellings enter; a spelling leaves. But at least the losers get a box of juice. Theatergoers do not need to wear a mask. Nicely will announce changes of location linked to the weather by e-mail and / or SMS. Tickets are $ 25 per person at nicelytheatre.org. Bring your own chair or blanket. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with food trucks from Cool Jacks, Detroit Lemonade Co. and pre-show entertainment from Ron Pietrantoni.

