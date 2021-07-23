Adrian Grenier and Katharine McPhee organize Malibu beach cleanup – The Hollywood Reporter





Adrian Grenier and Katharine McPhee were among those who took to the sands of Malibu on Friday morning as part of the Shiseido Blue Project’s first west coast beach cleanup. The event, held in partnership with the World Surf League Pure and the Wildcoast Conservation Team, saw dozens of volunteers picking up litter on Zuma Beach and celebrating Shiseido’s sun protection and conservation efforts for the oceans. . “Getting up and doing something to make the ocean a better place, that’s what it is about,” said Grenier, a longtime environmental activist at the peak of his acting career. Hollywood journalist. “This has been my goal for a while with my work at [my non-profit] Lonely Whale and the UN I love to see when particular companies come together and start doing things because they have so much influence and power. He added that getting businesses involved in tackling climate change “is such an important piece of the puzzle, because consumer behavior is part of it, but if we don’t have businesses that actually create products without it. danger to the ocean, like Shiseido, then consumers can’t actually do the right thing. Grenier, who has taken a step back from Hollywood in recent years, has been vocal about reducing plastic straws and helping the UN launch its Clean Seas program. On Friday, he grabbed a garbage bucket and gloves to direct the cleanup in the Point Dume State Marine Conservation Area. McPhee, who grew up nearby and frequented Zuma Beach as a youth, also got his hands dirty and stressed the importance of heightened environmental awareness when Hollywood collaborates with wellness groups. On the plastic straw front, “I was educated and I was like, ‘Oh my god, they are really horrible, they get stuck in these animals and our creatures in the ocean,’ and now we have a problem with masks going into the ocean so these are constant issues that we face, “said McPhee.” The education on recycling is really not great, the message is really confusing and I love it recycle, but I find it very confusing. Hollywood could definitely help with that. Guests were required to provide proof of vaccination or undergo a COVID test prior to the event. The cleanup was part of Project Shiseido Blue and the World Surfing League’s #weareoneocean initiative, which sees environmentalists, surfers and conservation groups calling on world leaders to the 2021 United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity to protect and conserve at least 30 percent of the world’s ocean by 2030..

