Batali & Bastianich to pay $ 600,000 settlement in sexual harassment case





An investigation into the former Manhattan restaurant business built by chef Mario Batali and his former partner Joe Bastianich revealed a sexualized culture so plagued by harassment and retaliation that it violated state and law laws. city ​​on human rights, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said on Friday. In a settlement negotiated by Ms Jamess’ office, the two men and Pasta Resources, the company formerly known as Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group, will pay a total of $ 600,000 to at least 20 women and men. who were sexually harassed while working at restaurants in Manhattan, Babbo, Lupa or Del Posto, which, until their final closure in April, were the crown jewel among men’s farms. The survey formally detailed what former employees discussed on social media and in interviews: Men created a misogynistic culture where women regularly endured sexual comments, groping and kissing against their will. An official has asked the waiters to get breast implants or make other changes to their appearance, the attorney general said. Male colleagues would tell women to kneel or discuss the attributes of their mouths.

Women were ignored for prominent promotions in the dining room and were told girls couldn’t be table captains, the survey showed. Complaints to managers were minimized or rejected.

Batali and Bastianich have allowed an intolerable work environment and allowed for disgraceful behavior that is inappropriate in any setting, Ms James said. Fame and fame do not exempt someone from obeying the law. Mr Batali, reached by text message, said he would not comment on the settlement.

The past few years have truly been a time of transformation, Mr. Bastianich said in a statement to The Times. Including the pandemic, many lessons have been learned over the past three and a half years, and it has given us the opportunity to redefine our business and the culture we want to foster within our restaurants, becoming the business we we want to be. Julianna Imperati, who spent about a year as a cook at Del Posto in 2017 and 2018, was one of more than 20 victims of sexual harassment interviewed by investigators. She described both witnessing and experiencing incidents of sexual harassment, including being caught by a line cook. The then managing director and chief executive made women feel like they were asking for it and treated the incidents as rites of passage, she told investigators.

I want all women in the restaurant industry to know that it is not normal to be harassed, assaulted or sexually abused just because you are a woman, she said in a statement to The Times . It’s not a rite of passage, and it didn’t happen because you were too friendly, she says. It happened because the men and women in power allowed it to happen.

The investigation began in 2017, when the #MeToo movement exploded and reports on Mario Batalis’ sexually aggressive behavior. started to surface. By the end of the year, Mr Batali had been fired from the ABC cooking and maintenance show The Chew and retired from the restaurants he owned with Mr Bastianich. In 2019, Mr. Bastianich and his sister, Tanya Bastianich Manuali, purchased all of Mr. Batalis’ shares in a number of condominium restaurants, ending a 20 year relationship between men. At its peak, Batali & Bastianich encompassed dozens of restaurants and food companies in the United States, Italy, Singapore and Hong Kong. The company has been reconfigured and no longer uses this name. Mr. Bastianich constantly downplayed his own role in the restaurant atmosphere and instead focused publicly on the sexual misconduct of Mr. Batali, whose culinary fame at the time had few rivals.

Mr Bastianich has said in previous statements that he was not fully aware of Mr Batalis’ sexual assault, but heard him say inappropriate things to employees. Even though I blamed him every now and then, I should have done more, he said. I neglected my responsibilities by diverting my attention from restaurants. The attorney general’s investigation, without citing Mr. Bastianich for specific acts of sexual harassment, throws his role in a new and harsher light and points out that the two men were responsible for the toxic environment.

Brianna Pintens, who started as a waitress at Del Posto and quickly rose to a bigger role in the dining room, said the harassment was so widespread that employees shared tips on the best routes to avoid whistles while ‘they were heading for the bathroom. She told investigators she was being harassed by a cook whose comments started out as occasional compliments on her appearance, escalated into repeated pressure to go on a date, and resulted in a surprise bear hug that Picked her up as she was about to go to work. Ms Pintens spoke to a general manager, who dissuaded her from talking to the HR manager and suggested that she find a solution on her own.

She was consoled by Melissa Rodriguez, the executive chef, and the man was not at work for a while. She didn’t know if he had been suspended or if he just hadn’t planned to work while she was working. Within weeks, he got back to the line and acted like nothing ever happened between them. Having been in the industry for so long and having been through some really messed up stuff, I thought it was just another story that would get swept under the rug and have no consequences, Ms Pintens said. The attorney general highlighted specific behavior by Mr. Batali, including an incident in which he sexually harassed a woman serving him, then grabbed his hand and pulled it towards his genitals, and another in which he showed a pornographic video to a male waiter. to Lupa who didn’t want to see him.

In addition to payments, the settlement calls for an overhaul of sexual harassment training and procedures at Mr. Bastianichs’ restaurants and any where he or Mr. Batali may have a controlling stake over the next three years. . Reports on the progress of restaurant groups must be submitted to the Attorney General every six months. Carolyn D. Richmond, employment lawyer for Bastianich and the restaurant group, said many of the training and staff management improvements mandated by the attorney general have already been made. In particular, I think we were the first restaurant group in New York City to set up a 24-hour, third-party employee hotline, she said.

In many ways, the deal resembles a negotiated settlement in 2020 between Ms James and Ken Friedman, the principal owner of the spotted pig restaurant in Manhattan, who agreed to pay $ 240,000 and a share of the restaurant’s profits to 11 former employees who accused him of sexual harassment, retaliation and discrimination. The investigation, which began in 2018, also found that employees had suffered serious and pervasive incidents of unwanted touching and unwelcome sexual advances from Mr Batali, a former Spotted Pig investor and frequent guest. Mr Friedman shut down the Spotted Pig the same month the settlement was made, killing the profit-sharing element of the deal. He paid $ 192,000 to the attorney general’s office, which distributed it to the 11 women who had laid the charges. A final payment of $ 48,000 is due October 1.

In the case of Mr. Bastianich and Mr. Batali, the attorney general’s office is still in the process of determining how many employees will receive payments and how much those payments will amount to. Ms James’ office will continue to interview all former employees who believe they may have a claim. I’m glad these ladies who worked for Mario were financially compensated, said Trish Nelson, one of the Spotted Pig servers who was sexually harassed by Mr. Friedman. She offered her support to one of the women throughout the investigation of Mr. Batali and Mr. Bastianich. While $ 20,000 over five years is laughable for most, that sounds like $ 20 million for women like us, she said.

Mr. Batali still faces at least two civil lawsuits and a possible criminal trial. In 2019, he pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and assault and battery charges against a woman who asked him for a selfie at a Boston bar in 2017. She told police he shot her. grabbed her breasts, buttocks and groin, kissed her forcibly on the mouth and cheeks, and suggested they go to her hotel next door. A trial date has not been set, but the next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 15. The woman, Natali Tene, also filed a lawsuit in Suffolk County Superior Court in 2018, based on the same incident. Another woman, Alexandra Brown, filed a similar complaint based on an incident with Mr Batali during a selfie session in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood. The New York Police Department closed three investigations into allegations of sexual assault against Mr. Batali in 2019 because detectives could not find enough evidence to make an arrest.

