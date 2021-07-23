Clark County Fairgoers excited, grateful for return of food and entertainment

Fairs are truly the heart of many communities. As a 4-Ser myself, I think this organization is probably the most important thing I experienced in my youth, Pelanda said.

She even said her favorite part of the fair was watching all of the 4-H shows and talking to the kids in the community.

Children, what they learn are valuable life lessons, how to win graciously and how to lose graciously. These are lessons they will learn and no matter what they do in their life, these will be things they take with them, Pelanda said.

Urbana resident Steve Clark says his favorite part of the Clark County Fair is the food, especially the pork chops made by Clark County pork producers.

Jim Dempsey helps remove pork chops from world-famous Clark County Fair Friday on opening day of the fair. BILL LACKEY / STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

You must have their pork chops, said Clark.

He also said the corn on the cob is a must.

Clark County residents Kendra and Kerrie Ballard said their favorite foods have always been elephant ears and Texas fillets. However, their favorite aspect of the fair is the community atmosphere.

It’s good to get back to normalcy, said Kendra Ballard. I actually went by last year when it was very limited and it was sad because you didn’t have the people and the food trucks and everything. It just didn’t look like the fair.

Richard Moore slams a shotgun cartridge into the side of his Field-Marshall Crawler tractor to start it on Friday. The tractor, made in England, required an explosive shotgun shell to start instead of throwing it like most tractors of the time. BILL LACKEY / STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Amber and Hope Hayslip, owners of a new food vendor Thank God it’s Friday, are grateful to be attending the fair for the first time. Is this their first time at the fair or the first time with their food truck? first time as a salesperson?

It’s definitely a learning experience for us, and it’s cool to see all the behind the scenes of everyone’s setup and organization, said Amber Hayslip. I think everyone is ready to go out and have the whole fair experience.

The Hayslips started their food truck during the pandemic and he is only one year old. As well as serving their community, they are also excited to explore the fair and try other food vendors.

For 4-H member Emma Bennett, having a full back means having a bigger audience and more competition for her goats. The 17-year-old also spoke about the community aspect of the fair.

The community here is just amazing, she said.

Bennett has been showing her goats for seven years and says she’s excited for this year because of the full fair and the new concrete floor in the goat barn.

How to get there

The Clark County Fair runs until July 30. Doors open at 8 a.m. Midway opens at noon. Admission is $ 6, which includes parking and admission to all concerts. Admission is free for children 5 and under. Rides require tickets or a bracelet purchased separately.

SATURDAY (Veterans Day)

9h00 Grand Opening Ceremonies – Arts and Crafts

10 am-9pm Heritage Center Tractor Show *

10:30 Queen Competition – Arts & Crafts

Midday: Halfway open

1:00 p.m. Wood carver

2:00 p.m. Razzamataz & Jazz -CTC Shelter House

3 p.m. Sea lion show

4:00 p.m. Mini Circus

4:00 p.m. Wood carver

4:30 p.m. Glenn Parks Banjo – CTC Shelter

5:00 p.m. Sea lion show

6:00 p.m. Mini Circus

6:00 p.m. Wood carver

7:00 p.m. NTPA Tractor – Track

7:00 p.m. Sea lion show

8 p.m. Mini Circus

8 p.m. Wood carver

8 p.m. Hotel California – Big Tent

9:00 p.m. Sea lion show

10:00 p.m. Mini Circus