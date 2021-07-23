Bollywood Roundup: Jacqueline Fernandez, Parull Chaudhry, Muskan Bamne, and more …

Jacqueline displays a “sexy back”

Bombay– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has skyrocketed the mercury with a glamorous pic flaunting her “sexy back” on social media.

She posted two photos on Instagram on Friday. In the first, sporting a short haircut, minimal makeup, the “Kick” actress is seen covered in a bright red towel. She completes her look with long eyelashes and an orange lipstick.

In the second, Jacqueline’s toned back is turned towards the camera, captioned: “You … you’re not ugly … society is #vivreyourviemaintain.”

Speaking of her work, the actress recently appeared in rapper Badshah and singer Aastha Gill’s music video “Paani paani”.

Jacqueline has her agenda full because she has several outings to come.

She has “Ram Setu” and “Bachchan Pandey” upcoming with Akshay Kumar, “Kick 2” with Salman Khan, “Cirkus” with Ranveer Singh and the multi-star horror comedy “Bhoot Police”.

Parull Chaudhry delighted to play the role of “aunt hoity-toity”

Bombay– Actress Parull Chaudhry will soon be seen as a young girl from South Mumbai on the upcoming “Bhagya Lakshmi” show.

Even though she doesn’t personally connect with her character, the actress enjoyed playing the role.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the next show will follow the journey of Lakshmi, a selfless girl of limited means who, despite her humble background, always puts the needs of others ahead of her own.

In the series, TV actress Aishwarya Khare has been paired with actor Rohit Suchanti to play the main characters.

Playing the role of an aunt, Parull will be seen trying out the character of Karishma Oberoi – a woman born and raised in South Mumbai who leads a rather lavish life.

Speaking about her character on the show, Parull says, “I’m extremely excited to play the hero’s aunt. When I was first offered the role, I knew that was the type of character I would like to play. While there is no resonance with my character and my personality, I truly believe that she is someone that I can pull off effortlessly.

Parull finds his role stimulating but entertaining.

If you feel the character, the audience will feel it too: Muskan Bamne

Bombay– TV actress Muskan Bamne, who is currently seen playing the role of Pakhi Shah in the daily soap opera “Anupamaa”, believes that actors should always give their 100% to any character they play on screen.

“I think whatever character you are given, you should give it your all. You should give it 100 percent. If you feel the character, the audience will feel it too, ”Muskan told IANS.

The actress, who has appeared on television shows like “Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot” and “Super Sisters”, chooses the latter as her favorite.

“In Super Sisters, I played a Haryanvi girl. It revolved around two sisters who had super magical powers, which they used to help ordinary people. This is my favorite because I was able to speak haryanvi and my character was also a bit of a tomboy. It was fun doing it, ”Muskan says.

Speaking about her current show, Muskan revealed that she fell in love with the script for “Anupamaa” as soon as she heard it.

“The first thing I noticed in the script is that Pakhi is the youngest in the house. She is loving, caring and loves her father and mother, but things change when Kavya enters their lives. She is going through a difficult period. I think the character graphic is just amazing because it allows me to explore so many different emotions, ”she says.

Parineeti Chopra: Playing Saina Nehwal was fulfilling

Bombay– Actress Parineeti Chopra says watching her movie “Saina” on TV is going to be a rewarding experience. She remembers the days she spent preparing for the role.

Sharing her experience, Parineeti said, “’Saina’ has inspired millions of people and it was extremely rewarding to play her on screen. It took blood and sweat to transform myself. I vividly remember spending my days as an athlete and even crying in pain on the pitch. But it was all worth it. Saina Nehwal was my initial guiding force. Priyanka Chopra even gave me advice on how to mold myself for the role, since she has played a sports character in the past.

Badminton player Ace Saina Nehwal says it was surreal to see her own life on screen. She is thrilled to see Amole Gupte’s creative vision, Parineeti’s portrayal of her character and the child actor Naishaa.

“This experience of reviewing my journey made me realize that hard work and talent is what drives you to live your dreams, but one of the most important aspects is the support system. I am indebted to my parents. , my husband and my coaches because without them my life wouldn’t be the same. They constantly motivated and pushed me to pursue my dreams, and that’s what kept me going through the toughest days. can only hope that my story will positively motivate young dreamers to go all out in pursuit of their dreams, ”says Saina. (IANS)