Star Wars cast of Thrawn and Ezra leaked





This week, the cast leaked for two key characters from the upcoming series of shows for Disney +, including Ahsoka and a potential standalone Thrawn / Ezra series. A report this week goes into detail on how two actors were apparently locked in as actors for a future show or shows in the Star Wars universe, almost certainly in the years during and immediately after what we saw in The Mandalorian. We got a really big teaser for that future in The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 5 – now is the time to be a little more specific. If you go back to our Mandalorian S2E5 review, you’ll see how it was heavily implied that another unannounced Star Wars series would arrive in our universe. They wouldn’t drop Rosaria Dawson in a single episode of The Mandalorian and have her pronounce Thrawn’s name without implying that they’d be back in a future Star Wars story. Below you’ll see a brief clip from when we last saw Thrawn in the canonical Star Wars Universe. This took place before Star Wars: A New Hope. In our analysis, we also took a look at the timeline of The Mandalorian series and the now non-canonical Timothy Zahn series, from the original “Thrawn series,” Heir to the Empire, Dark Force Rising and The Last Command. They line up! Thrawn COULD be there to find the lost fleet of Dreadnaught-class heavy cruisers, just as the books originally suggested. There are some elements that would need to be readjusted, if we try to bring everything into line with The Force Awakens and so on, but no worries! You saw Loki, haven’t you? Today’s big tip comes from an insider LRM online who are now “confident to bring back” the cast of actors for Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn. As previously suspected, Disney will (apparently) make Lars Mikkelsen play Thrawn. Mikkelsen did the voice of the Star Wars: Rebels version of Thrawn, and the character’s appearance isn’t that different from the actor’s (and probably based at least a little bit on the actor’s actual face) , so, it’s OK. Another big name is the actor portrayed as Ezra – more of a rising star than the already established Mikkelsen. Actor Mena Massoud teased on Instagram that he would play Ezra Bridger, although it wasn’t particularly obvious at the time. He posted a picture of himself shirtless with the quote “Hey, just so you know, when I escape I won’t hurt any of you.” Bridger says so in the Star Wars Rebels episode Stealth Strike (Season 2, Episode 9). Does that sound good to you? Would you have chosen one or the other of these actors for these roles? Do you think they’ll appear in more than one Disney + Star Wars series, or just one?

