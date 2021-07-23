‘Ted Lasso’ scores in season 2 with unexpected twists and lots of heartExBulletin

The Apple TV + series about an American football coach who ended up coaching football in the UK is nominated for 20 Emmy Awards. The new season of Ted lasso is just as warm and funny as the first one.

A year ago, in its final air season, the Netflix television series “Schitt’s Creek” – which is written SCHITT-apostrophe-S – topped the Emmy Awards in the sitcom categories. This fall, I expect the first season of a new Apple TV + sitcom, “Ted Lasso,” to do the same, and for many of the same reasons. Like “Schitt’s Creek”, “Ted Lasso” has a very talented cast and very good scripts. Like “Schitt’s Creek”, and unlike most TV comedies today, “Ted Lasso” is cool. He has heart. It not only makes you laugh, but makes you feel good. And in these uncertain and difficult times of a pandemic, that makes it an almost perfect show to watch. The first season of “Ted Lasso” is up for 20 Emmy nominations, not only for Outstanding Comedy Series and Jason Sudeikis in the title role, but for two of the supporting actresses and four of the supporting actors. And every appointment is well deserved. Season 2 kicks off this week, and it’s just as warm and just as funny.

Each episode provided in preview made me laugh out loud. It also made me happy because of the unexpected twists and turns of the series and the touching relationships between the characters. Like the Showtime sitcom “Episodes”, in which two British television writers were transplanted to America to adapt their hit comedy to Hollywood, “Ted Lasso” is the story of strangers adapting to a new culture and to a whole new set of working rules. Ted Lasso is an American football coach, hired and brought overseas to coach a football team in England. But what they call football, we call football, which Ted never trained professionally. This game is as foreign to him as British slang and traffic.

But that’s OK with Rebecca, the team’s new owner, who got the property in a divorce settlement. She doesn’t expect Ted to win. In fact, she’s relying on the opposite just to irritate her ex. But Ted, with his stubbornly positive attitude, continues to hook up. He rarely makes a good first impression. He talks too much and throws too many puns and obscure references. But it should not be underestimated. Her good vibes usually end up winning the day, although they don’t necessarily win the game.

For Season 2, the focus is less on the pitch and more on personal relationships. Ted has now bonded with most of his players and even his boss, Rebecca, who is played by Hannah Waddingham and, like Jason Sudeikis, is nominated for an Emmy. In this scene, Rebecca is waiting in her office for a visit from Keeley, the team’s marketing manager, when Ted arrives in her place.

HANNAH WADDINGHAM: (as Rebecca Welton) Come in.

JASON SUDEIKIS: (as Ted Lasso) Hello, boss.

WADDINGHAM: (as Rebecca Welton) Oh, hey, Ted.

SUDEIKIS: (Like Ted Lasso) Ouch. I haven’t seen someone so disappointed to see me since I wore a red baseball cap to a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood.

WADDINGHAM: (as Rebecca Welton) Sorry, Ted. You are right. I just wished you were Keeley.

SUDEIKIS: (Like Ted Lasso) It’s okay. I would like to be Keeley three or four times a day. Here is.

WADDINGHAM: (As Rebecca Welton) Thank you.

SUDEIKIS: (Like Ted Lasso) Let me guess. You have a fever for the little girl’s (unintelligible) speech, don’t you? Well, shoot. Why don’t you let me try?

WADDINGHAM: (As Rebecca Welton) Really?

SUDEIKIS: (like Ted Lasso) Yeah, why not?

WADDINGHAM: (as Rebecca Welton) Oh, okay. What the hell? So this guy that I saw, John …

SUDEIKIS: (like Ted Lasso) Stamos?

WADDINGHAM: (as Rebecca Welton) No. His name is John Wingsnight (ph). But that’s not the point.

SUDEIKIS: (Like Ted Lasso) Well, wait a second. His name is John Wingsnight, like at a sports party? Like, Monday night’s wings party at PJ Flats (ph).

WADDINGHAM: (as Rebecca Welton) Ted, could you please stop?

SUDEIKIS: (Like Ted Lasso) Rule # 1 – even though it’s called talking about a girl, sometimes it’s more like a girl, listen. Understood. (Unintelligible) on the fly here. Go on. Hit me.

WADDINGHAM: (As Rebecca Welton) Alright. Thank you. So John, I mean, he’s a wonderful man. He is very handsome, successful, not shy.

SUDEIKIS: (like Ted Lasso) Is he nice to you?

WADDINGHAM: (As Rebecca Welton) Yes. Yes very.

SUDEIKIS: (like Ted Lasso) Good. Yeah, it sounds good. So I am confused. Is there a problem here or something?

WADDINGHAM: (as Rebecca Welton) Well, I guess not.

SUDEIKIS: (Like Ted Lasso) OK. OKAY. So rule # 2 is sometimes girls talk and gossip about stuff and nothing really needs to change and no one has to solve anything?

WADDINGHAM: (Like Rebecca Welton) Well that’s exactly it.

BIANCULLI: Ted may not seem like a helpful one, but his attitude of wanting to help and provide support is contagious. Later in the episode, Rebecca introduces the same potential boyfriend to Keeley, played by Juno Temple, and former team player Roy Kent, played by Brett Goldstein, yet another Emmy nominee, to get their opinion. . Keeley is very supportive, and Roy, in his very raw and honest way of speaking, is too – sort of.

WADDINGHAM: (As Rebecca Welton) Well?

JUNO TEMPLE: (Like Keeley) I think it’s a really good game. I mean, he’s age appropriate, financially appropriate, so shy.

WADDINGHAM: (As Rebecca Welton) I like it about him.

TEMPLE: (Like Keeley) Totally.

BRETT GOLDSTEIN: (as Roy Kent) [Expletive] hell.

WADDINGHAM: (as Rebecca Welton) Is there a problem?

GOLDSTEIN: (as Roy Kent) Tell the truth. He is fine. That’s it. No problem with that. Most people are fine. It’s not about him. This is why the [expletive] he thinks he deserves you. You should have someone who makes you feel like you’ve been hit by [expletive] flash. Don’t you dare settle for good. It’s none of my business.

BIANCULLI: The creators and lead writers of “Ted Lasso” are two of its main cast, former “SNL” regulars Sudeikis as Ted and Brendan Hunt, who plays Ted’s best friend and assistant trainer, Coach Beard. As writers, they indulge in the unexpected, both in twists and in punchlines. The first show of season 2 begins with the introduction of the team’s new mascot, a greyhound. What’s so funny about that? Ted, acclimating a bit to his British surroundings, proudly names the dog Earl, as in Earl Greyhound. Yeah, I burst out laughing at that one. And the new season of “Ted Lasso” has only just begun.

