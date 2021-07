Walking Dead actor among those who will be at the Tupelo furniture market | About people

The Con is back. The Tupelo Con, that is to say. The sixth annual event takes place Saturday and Sunday in Building V of the Tupelo Furniture Market on Coley Road. And that includes a high-profile Saturday night of wrestling, a separate event from Con itself. The gates open on Saturdays at 10 am, while the wrestling gates open at 6:30 pm and matches start at 7:30 pm On Sundays, the hours of Tupelo Con are from noon to 6 pm. According to the Cons post on a Tupelo events website, Tupelo Con is a fan-driven convention celebrating multi-genre fandom, including comics, movies, TV shows, cartoons, games and entertainment. other pop culture experiences. This year, Tupelo Con will include the following types of experiences: n Meetings and greetings with actors or characters from popular shows n Cosplay contests and prizes n Roundtables n Props exhibitions from popular movies and TV shows Last year, Tupelo Con took place a week before the coronavirus lockdown was ordered; the event was suspended until it was deemed safe enough to hold another. The organizers have nevertheless included some precautions in the calendar which are: Increase of the space dedicated to congregation areas. Sanitation stations in high traffic areas. Digital options for interactive online interviews with celebrity guests. Panel streaming options. The weekend pass is $ 30 in advance and $ 35 at the door. The Saturday pass costs $ 20 in advance and $ 25 at the door. The Sunday pass is $ 15. The two-day children’s pass is $ 10. According to Jimmy Blaylock, wrestling booker and owner of Fun World, wrestling tickets cost $ 15 in general admission and $ 20 in reserved seats. They are available at Fun World (314 South Green Street), Relics Antique Marketplace (248 South Green Street) and across www.eventbrite.com. VIP Wrestling features Billy Gunn, a Florida-based professional wrestler who currently works for All Elite Wrestling as a talent coach and occasional wrestler. Gunn, 57, is best known for his appearances in the World Wrestling Federation / Entertainment from 1993-2004 and 2012-2015. He will be present at Tupelo Con to meet fans and sign autographs. Blaylock said there will be six games, including the Nikki Lane women’s wrestling vs. Diana Taylor and the midget wrestling. Some special matches include the very first Wheel of Torture Match and the Mississippi Strap Match, where fans line the outer perimeter of the ring, armed with belts, and thrash wrestlers thrown out of the ring until they return to the fray. Among the 21 wrestlers from across the country will be wrestling celebrities Gary Valiant (son of Jimmy Valiant), Mitch Toretta, Dundee and midget Kevin Kash. For more information on VIP Wrestling or Tupelo Con, call Blaylock at Fun World 844-3866.

