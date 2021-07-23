Entertainment
Benjy Boxer, CEO of Parsec, on the future of remote access to computers in a hybrid world – The Hollywood Reporter
Among the video game and media industries, Parsec became a household name during the height of the coronavirus pandemic when remote access to games became crucial. Games were still quickly created and played, and many had to be shown for demonstration or preview without people being physically in an office to log into a workstation.
Parsec existed before COVID-19 took hold, having been co-founded by CEO Benjy Boxer and CTO Chris Dickson in 2016. “Our goal was basically to free people from being locked in front of their gaming PCs. [and] their expensive hardware, so they can have the freedom to access their software content and tools from anywhere, on any device, ”Boxer said. Hollywood journalist.
This has been accomplished using ultra low latency streaming technology. Boxer explains that when they started, the team wondered who would be the “most demanding” customer in the world – and if they could do it right for them. this client, they might just do it right for everyone. He and Dickson identified the gaming industry in this scenario because things like performance and high frame rates really matter.
“We’ve always wanted to find ways to use our technology to give people a ‘superpower’ – not just to make things a little better, but to introduce whole new ways of doing things. Among these features, it is possible to invite a friend to play games on their computer, which allows players to connect with each other for games that normally friends should sit in front of the same. computer to play. Likewise, an Arcade feature allows players to list their game and allow anyone to participate.
When the pandemic hit full force, Parsec was in demand when many studios began asking for remote access technology to include an “enterprise” version, which spawned Parsec for Teams around March 2020. L The Parsec team had identified that their tool, which was regularly used for games, could be “reused and used for work,” such as being able to remotely access equipment that remains in the office while employees work from home.
Remote access to computers, in and of itself, is not a new phenomenon at all – the space has for many years included traditional desktop tools such as TeamViewer, Citrix and VMware Horizon, although these services are not not intended for the video game industry, from consumers. professionals who do not require latency or latency, in such a robust way. There are other cloud gaming platforms, both free and paid, although few are seeing such an increase due to a pandemic.
Amid the rise of Parsec as game studios began to ask for help with remote press events, this prompted the company to establish a guest access feature that allows Parsec admins to teams to manage more computers in their organization. “It was all customer demand, we weren’t expecting that at all,” Boxer explains.
One of the first gaming-centric customers in April 2020 was Electronic Arts, which, as Boxer explains, “took a leap of faith” in using Parsec and considering how it could be used as a tool for studios to games for doing game testing. and other basic needs.
These early experiences showed Parsec how large companies deploy software to thousands of computers. “Initially, Parsec was a mainstream product and we assumed that the person using it would just download it to their computer and use it, but that’s not how big companies work – IT has to distribute the software, so we had to learn how to make it all work.
Among the recent features of Parsec for Teams is an API (Application Programming Interface), which allows teams to automate many basic functions. “We believe the future will give studios and IT departments the ability to automate everything,” Boxer explains, giving the example of an employee who needs to connect to a PC to work and has access through Parsec to enter a secure group. or shared computer.
Many Parsec customers now move their construction machines – the ones used to create games – from server rooms to offices, and then use Parsec to give people shared access. The goal is for all of this to be “fully viable for a large company,” Boxer explains.
Parsec recently worked with the Tribeca Film Festival, making virtual game demos of eight different games that people around the world signed up for. Boxer explains that this process – which would typically have been done in New York City in person – used the aforementioned guest access product and APIs to essentially automate the process of signing in to Parsec at the agreed time and to create a new experience for Tribeca’s own customers.
In December 2020, Parsec raised A $ 25 million Series B funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, to advance its remote working and cloud-gaming capabilities. “The vast majority of that capital is going to be used to innovate on the technology – the product itself,” says Boxer. Since the funding was put in place, Parsec has grown from around 15 people to 50.
In addition to EA, the company works with clients such as Ubisoft, Square Enix, Blizzard Entertainment, and many more. In the media, her clients include Toei and Encore Hollywood. Boxer notes that some of the broadcast companies that Parsec works with are moving their operations to centralized locations so they don’t have to send people to event locations to operate certain broadcasts, which saves money on travel expenses.
Citing research from Stanford on how hybrid work models are becoming more and more prevalent, Boxer points out that many employees of companies in a wide range of industries other than video games – such as engineers in computer firms. ‘architecture – need remote access to powerful computers, or will be in the future.
“The challenges are, especially when working with people who demand the highest performance, that they have many other peripheral tools that they use to do their jobs,” says Boxer, giving the example of joysticks. game or tablets for drawing. . “Each industry uses different devices,” he stresses, noting that while the games industry is “roughly” covered, Parsec is expanding further into areas such as architecture and movie studios. .
“We just have to keep pace as we move from industry to industry, with the tools these people use,” concludes Boxer, whose preferred genre of game is, naturally, resource management.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/parsec-ceo-benjy-boxer-remote-access-computer-technology-1234986792/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
