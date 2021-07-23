Entertainment
All voice actors from He-Man’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation Cast List
Fans of the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe the animated series (which aired 130 episodes between 1983 and 1985) will be delighted. Filmmaker Kevin Smith (best known for his work on films like Clerk, Mallrats, and In pursuit of Amy, but also comic book author and podcaster and many other professions) is back with a new Netflix series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which serves as a direct sequel to this original series. However, the animation is updated and the vocal cast is hand selected with a mix of favorites.
This mix includes a host of names that fans of the genre will certainly recognize by the way. We are talking about the names of Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and more. There are even some old friends of Kevin Smith who have found natural roles in all of the show’s action and plot adventure.
While the show is a bit difficult – but not impossible – for those who haven’t seen the original cartoon to follow, the excellent performances and perfect voice cast of the voice cast make the show an exciting one to watch for the duration of the show. its dissemination. The show is scheduled to run for 10 episodes, only the first half of which has been released at this point. The series has a number of twists and turns, with a mind-boggling scoring and thrilling action to match. But the dialogue is certainly elevated by the fact that Smith chose a home run cast.
So, without further ado, here are all the voices you’ve recognized (and maybe even some you haven’t) in Netflix. Masters of the Universe: Revelations.
Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man
Wood has a key role in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, voicing the franchise’s most iconic character: Prince Adam / He-Man himself. By the power of Grayskull! Wood is best known for his roles in The vampire diary and Super girl, where he met his wife, Melissa Benoist. He has also been a strong advocate for eliminating the stigma of mental illness and serves on the Board of Directors of Mental health America.
Mark Hamill as Skeletor
You may have heard of this guy before. Hamill is now, forever, and ever better known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star wars world, but he’s also an extremely talented (and prolific) voice actor. Hamill has voiced the Joker in various mediums since 1992 (starting with Batman: The Animated Series) and draws a little from this energy to play Masters of the UniverseThis is serious, Skeletor. He’s also lent his voice to some of our other favorite animated series including Avatar: The Last Airbender and Invincible.
Liam Cunningham as a man-at-arms
You know Cunningham best for his unforgettable role as Ser Davos in The iron Throne. In Masters of the Universe: Revelation, he plays a similar role: a protector of Adam and Teela’s family – a knight and fencing master of sorts – who makes quite a journey into Revelation.
Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela
Gellar is another who is probably now, forever, and ever associated with a role: Buffy the Vampire Slayer from the titular iconic series. And in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, she’s coming back to her true badass, as perhaps the show’s main ass kick.
Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn
It’s a big July for Ms Headey on Netflix, as earlier in the month she also played a kicking role in the streamer’s new action flick. Gunpowder milkshake. Here she plays Evil-Lyn, Skeletor’s second in command who plays a slightly different role in Masters of the Universe: Apocalypse. You’ve seen her before, of course, as Cersei Lannister in The iron Throne, but also in 300, the purge, and the underestimated The Sarah Connor Chronicles.
Justin Long as Roboto
You probably remember Justin Long for a string of charming comedic roles he had in the mid-2000s, most notably in Dodgeball: a true outsider story, Pending …, and accepted, while it has even made its way into some action movies like Live free or die hard. His character here, Roboto, is a robot (built by Man-At-Arms) who has the ability to sense human emotions.
Stephen Root as Cringer / Battle Cat
Cringer, who becomes the mighty fighting cat when Prince Adam transforms into a man-to-man, is Adam’s trusty steed (and fighter). Here, he’s voiced by one of the best and most trusted character cast we have, Stephen Root. Where to start with him? Maybe her most famous role came Office space, where he played poor Milton who just wanted his stapler. Most recently, he received major accolades for his roles in the HBO hits. Barry (where he plays the handler of Bill Hader’s hitman) and Perry mason (where he plays a district attorney).
Diedrich Bader as King Randor and Trap Jaw
Bader’s main role here is that of King Randor, the unconscious father of Prince Adam and Teela. He’s not just a great voice actor (having recently lent his voice to the hilarious Harley quinn cartoon like Bruce Wayne / Batman) but also a hilarious comic actor, with roles in Office space, The Drew Carey Show, and currently in american housewife.
Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena
Queen Marlena is the mother of Adam and Teela, but her voice is one of the most iconic on the whole list: Dear Horowitz from Distraught herself, Alicia Silverstone. Silverstone played a key role in last year’s surprise hit The babysitters club on Netflix, and also played Batgirl in the much-maligned 90s superhero movie Batman and robin. Regardless, she’s an icon.
Griffin Newman as Orko
Newman, who here plays the Magic Orko, is perhaps best known these days for his gig as the co-host of the Blank check podcast, where he and Atlantic critic David Sims discusses cinema. He also played one of the main roles of Amazon Prime The tick series, and had a small role on the extremely underrated HBO show Vinyl. Dubbing side, he was part of the cast of Our cartoon president on Showtime, which ran from 2018 to 2020.
Kevin Michael Richardson as the Beast-Man
You might not know Richardson by name or recognize his face, but his voice is a voice you’ve probably heard in your favorite animated shows and movies for years. For Invincible fans, you almost certainly recognize these deep tones as the same as the two Mauler Twins possess. He also made key voices in Lilo and Stitch and Teen Titans. Here, he plays Beast Man, an apparent villain of the series (a Skeletor loyalist, historically) but someone who feels particularly loyal to Evil-Lyn.
Jason Mewes as Stinkor
Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a project by Kevin Smith, so it’s only natural that Jason Mewes has a role, right? The two are Jay and Silent Bob, and are real best friends, right? Smith and Mewes have appeared as the pair since the 1994s Clerk (and as recently as 2019 Jay and Silent Bob reboot). Here, Mewes plays Stinkor, who is basically an evil master of the universe (and some sort of skunk?)
Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man
Conroy is best known for his work over the years as the Bruce Wayne / Batman voice artist, starting in 1992 with Batman: The Animated Series. Here, he voices Mer-Man, one of the masters of the universe who rules the underwater kingdom of Eternia.
Tony Todd as Scare Glow
Scare Glow is essentially a creepy, floating take on characters believed to be dead. This goosebumps play a huge role, so it makes perfect sense that he would be voiced by Tony Todd, the man best known as Candyman in the fellow series.
