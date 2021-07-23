All voice actors from He-Man’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation Cast List

Fans of the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe the animated series (which aired 130 episodes between 1983 and 1985) will be delighted. Filmmaker Kevin Smith (best known for his work on films like Clerk, Mallrats, and In pursuit of Amy, but also comic book author and podcaster and many other professions) is back with a new Netflix series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which serves as a direct sequel to this original series. However, the animation is updated and the vocal cast is hand selected with a mix of favorites.

This mix includes a host of names that fans of the genre will certainly recognize by the way. We are talking about the names of Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and more. There are even some old friends of Kevin Smith who have found natural roles in all of the show’s action and plot adventure.

While the show is a bit difficult – but not impossible – for those who haven’t seen the original cartoon to follow, the excellent performances and perfect voice cast of the voice cast make the show an exciting one to watch for the duration of the show. its dissemination. The show is scheduled to run for 10 episodes, only the first half of which has been released at this point. The series has a number of twists and turns, with a mind-boggling scoring and thrilling action to match. But the dialogue is certainly elevated by the fact that Smith chose a home run cast.

So, without further ado, here are all the voices you’ve recognized (and maybe even some you haven’t) in Netflix. Masters of the Universe: Revelations.