ITV Endeavor actor you probably don’t know is linked to a Touch of Frost star





Endeavor has proven to be a hit among Inspector Morse fans. The acclaimed British crime drama set in Oxford has a few notable stars in its cast, including Roger Allam who starred in Heartbeat and the movie V for Vendetta, and played Anton Lesser from Game of Thrones. On tonight’s episode (July 23), “Colors”, there is a special appearance from someone who is related to the “A Touch of Frost” star. READ MORE: ITV Who Wants to be a Millionaire: Jeremy Clarkson has never been happier after his girlfriend made him give up two things Caroline Goodall will appear as Lady Bayswater in an episode where Endeavor Morse investigates a murder at a military base and racial tensions at a barber shop. Caroline herself has featured in a long list of television and film roles since 1978, when she starred in the children’s show – The Moon Stallion.





(Image: Carlton Television)

Since her debut, she has appeared as an actress on shows like Midsomer Murders, Rumpole of the Bailey and most recently The Crown. Her film career has seen her in The Princess Diaries and the fantasy horror film Dorian Gray. The mother of two is now 61 but continues her acting career and will star in the film “The Bay of Silence” which she herself wrote and produced. Caroline has ties to another actor and TV personality in her family.



His sister Victoria was married to Scotsman Dallas Campbell until 2019. Dallas, now 50, is best known for presenting The Gadget Show in 2008 and the BBC science series One Bang Goes the Theory from 2009 to 2012. He started his career in his twenties when he appeared in the play Who is Eddie Linden at the Old Red Lion in Islington in 1995, alongside Michael Deacon. He also appeared in the longest-ever play – The Warp – which lasted over 24 hours. His connection to ITV is highlighted as he appeared in an episode of A Touch of Frost alongside David Jason. His career took more of a scientific path when he introduced the BBC Treasure Hunters where he went in search of some of the globes' natural and man-made treasures. Most recently, he chaired The Sky at Night at the University of Warwick as part of the British Science Festival. Endeavor will air on ITV tonight at 8:30 p.m.

