13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman announces she is transgender | Television





Actor Tommy Dorfman has confirmed she is transgender. Dorfman, who played cis-male gay character Ryan Shaver on the Netflix hit show 13 Reasons Why, told Time magazine: I consider today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a medical transition. Today is a matter of clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she / she. My name is Tommy. Dorfman told interviewer trans novelist Torrey Peters that she privately identified and lived as a trans woman for a year. During this time, the 29-year-old’s physical development was chronicled on her Instagram feed, which sparked an online discussion about her body which Dorfman said began to become overwhelming. In the Time photoshoot, Dorfman poses in a traditionally glamorous movie star outfit, including a see-through red dress. Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before loading anything, as they may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click on “Authorize and continue”. She confirmed that she would continue to be known as Tommy, telling Time: I am named after my mother’s brother who passed away a month after I was born, and I feel very connected to that name, to an uncle who held me as he died, Dorfman added. It’s an evolution of Tommy. I’m becoming more of Tommy. Dorfman’s first female role is in Pointed stick, the next film written and directed by Lena Dunham. Dorfman has confirmed that she will no longer be playing male characters, except perhaps in the manner of Cate Blanchett playing Bob Dylan. Sometimes you just have to say, no, it’s just who I am. The actor also said that in transition she had to recalibrate her intimate relationships. I was in a nine year relationship in which I was considered a more masculine person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we’ve learned that as a trans woman, what interests me doesn’t necessarily reflect in a gay man. So we had some amazing conversations to redefine our relationship as friends. Dorfman is married to Peter Zurkuhlen, who wrote on social media: So much love. You are beautiful and you are fully you. Other stars added praised Dorfmans’ interview. Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in The Crown and recently posed on Instagram with a satchel on her chest, wrote: I AM SO PROUD OF YOU @TommyDorfman thank you for being YOU, for sharing this. We see you, we love you. Katherine Langford, Dorfmans co-star in 13 Reasons Why, added: She’s SUPERB. In recent years, trans actors have become more and more visible on screen. This year, MJ Rodriguez became the first trans actor to be nominated for a Major Acting Emmy for his role in Pose, while the Gossip Girl reboot also features a trans actor, Zin Moreno.

