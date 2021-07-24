LeVar Burton: “In danger! ‘Concert of the host started’ scary ‘, ended with pleasure | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) LeVar Burtons is looking to become Jeopardy’s new host! has been a confident and upbeat effort on the part of the actor and those who rooted him with a petition.

But when the day came to tap the first episode of his week as one of a succession of guest hosts, the pace of the show and the challenge of following in Alex Trebek’s much-admired footsteps took hold. Baffled Burton.

It gave a rocky start to the five consecutive recordings that began airing on Monday, said the veteran actor known for Roots, “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and Reading Rainbow. “He turned to his wife Stephanie. Cozart Burton for advice., Who, as a makeup artist, was on hand to act as a coach during a production hiatus.

Being home is like a really relaxed half hour, but it’s not relaxed at all, he said. You can’t let go of your focus for a nanosecond.

Burton watched and rated the other guest hosts – in other words, his competition for the post that Canada-born Trebek held from 1984 to shortly before his death in November 2020 from cancer in the 80 years old. Art Fleming was the original and unique quiz show. another host, in the 60s and 70s.

Although Burton made the producers of the show aware of his interest in being considered, his addition to the list came after a petition supporting him as the new Jeopardy! host caught fire (with over 250,000 signatures to date).

He faces other openly enthusiastic potential hosts, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the actor, director and education and literacy advocate sees himself as a strong partner for a game show. which rewards knowledge.

Burton spoke to The Associated Press about his wife’s wise advice on why diversity is important to Jeopardy! and what he thinks about his chances for the post expected to be filled this summer, ahead of the start of next season’s recording. Notes have been edited for clarity and length.

AP: How was the host-guest experience?

BURTON: Scary. Really, really, really scary. Did I mention it was scary?

AP: What do you mean?

BURTON: I jumped out of planes. I walked on hot coals. It was a real challenge. First of all, because (Jeopardy!) Is unique in the culture and what it means for people in the course of their daily lives. And the fact that there are only two hosts who have ever stood at this place. The pressure, the natural tendency was to want to live up to Alex’s example, his legacy. Like all animators, I had a day of rehearsal and the next day I shot five episodes of Jeopardy! I went back behind the scenes after recording the first episode and said to Stéphanie: Okay, how did I do it? She said, eh. Now she’s a woman who loves me enough to tell me the truth. She said it wasn’t me.

AP: How did you adapt?

BURTON: I made my case for the next four batting chances to be fair myself, to forget the procedure, to forget the process, to stop trying, to stop focusing on the bad thing. You’re not going to be as fluid as Alex, drop that. But what you can bring to the table is you. So it became my focal point. And when it happened, I started having fun.

AP: Why do you consider the show and the role of the host worth it?

BURTON: I’ve been on education my whole career, and I truly believe that media (television) is a medium where more than just entertainment is the order of the day. I try to use the medium so that I add something else as often as possible. I think Roots and Star Trek and Reading Rainbow, they all have that one thing in common about them, that common thread of entertainment, yes and informative, inspiring, enlightening, educational, uplifting. We can do a lot more than just sell ourselves stuff with the medium.

AP: There is great diversity among the guest hosts. Would there be value in “Jeopardy!” »Having its first person of color or a woman as a guest?

BURTON: There is no such thing as Jeopardy! in cultural awareness. It is not that I am trying to put it on the same level, but I am comparing it to the election of Barack Obama to the presidency of the United States in 2008. Personally, I never thought that would happen of. during my lifetime. Did his election mean we were in a post-racial America? Obviously not at all. But it was an important step. Every time we hit that first milestone, it says something about us. It also tells us something that we continue to have these moments of firsts … that white is the normative flaw. The reason white is the default is the conversation we’re trying to have in this country now, which there is so much resistance to.

AP: Are you optimistic about your choice of host?

BURTON: I’m a supernaturally optimistic person. Look, if I don’t get this job, will it be devastating for me? No, I mean, it’s gonna hurt, I’ll be disappointed. And it will be fine, because what I know about my life is what is meant to be for me comes my way. And what is not mine, does not. The most important thing is that I went there and that my passion was rewarded. I got what I wanted, it was an opportunity to compete for the job. If I don’t get the gig, it’s not unimportant, but it’s definitely secondary. I got what I was looking for. Luck brings me into the room.