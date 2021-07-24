Family concert to celebrate Latin American music | Entertainment News





WEST KORTRIGHT The West Kortright Center will present a free family music concert featuring Sonia De Los Santos at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 25. According to a press release, the musical celebration of Latin America will include messages of community music creation and cultural bridge building designed to entertain and inspire children and adults from all walks of life. A demonstration of community engagement and a question-and-answer session will follow the show. The event is part of the West Kortright Centers Songbird Sessions free outdoor family event series and is sponsored by a grant from Delaware County Tourism and Development and funding from the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation. Donations are welcome. The concert will take place rain or shine under a tent. Reservations are recommended at westkc.org. Drop-in days will want to bring lawn seats and arrive early for check-in. Sonia De Los Santos was born in Monterrey, Mexico. In 2007, she began touring the world with Grammy-winning group Dan Zanes and Friends, singing in English and Spanish, playing guitar and jarana. In 2015, she released her first solo family music album titled Mi Viaje: De Nuevo Len to the New York Island (Parents Choice Foundation Gold Award Winner), a collection of songs that reflect her experiences growing up in Mexico, moving to another country, discovering other cultures and, in doing so, feeling closer to your own heritage. She was nominated in 2019 for a Latin Grammy with her second family music album titled Alegra! and has been hailed by Billboard as one of the Latin Kids Music Artists You Should Know and the Best Latin Music for Kids. De Los Santos has been featured on NBCs Visiones, Sirius XMs Kids Place Live, and WXPNs Kids Corner, among others. She has also made numerous appearances as a singer and guitarist on TV shows like ABCs Good Morning America, CBS The Early Show and Sprouts The Sunny Side up Show and has performed with her band at venues and festivals such as Lincoln. Center, Carnegie Hall, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, The Getty Museum and Smithsonian Folklife Festival.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.com/news/entertainment_news/family-concert-to-celebrate-music-of-latin-america/article_3e318fc3-d1c4-515a-a0a4-50d5f6a89e67.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos