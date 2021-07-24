Entertainment
Nollywood actor on sickbed for 20 years calls for help
For two decades in a row, the dreams of aspiring Nigerian actor Chukwuma Kabarachi have been put on hold after sustaining a spinal cord injury in an accident on August 28, 2001 in Lagos.
At 42 then, Kabarachi, who adopted Chukwuma Ugwumba as his casting name in the films, was a bubbly man with many ambitions. In addition to being an actor, he had his eyes fixed on a flourishing musical career.
Our correspondent learned that he had been billed for a studio session to record his songs in order to revive his musical career the week of the accident.
Since then, the father of a child has been exposed to a setback in life steeped in pain, loneliness and hopelessness. He was billed between 3.5 and 3.8 million naira at a hospital in Lagos a few years ago, but he couldn’t afford it.
While telling his fate to City tour, Kabarachi said the bill may have increased due to the country’s economic situation.
He said, I had an accident in Lagos which resulted in a spinal cord injury. I was rushed to a private hospital for medical treatment. Unfortunately, the hospital did not have the necessary medical staff or equipment to take care of my medical needs. After five months, I had to leave the hospital because my condition worsened with nine bedsores, two of which required plastic surgery. It’s been almost 20 years since I had the accident and I’m still in a sickbed with bedsores around my waist and a fracture just above my left ankle. It is still on these bedsores that I lie down after they are dressed every day. The pain I am going through is indescribable and the mental torture is better imagined than experienced. I now depend on pain medication every day to reduce the pain.
For many years I was confined to a room in my father’s compound and this is where I was when I lost him and my mother-in-law who were supposed to be enjoying their old age under my supervision and care, having lost my dear mother and sister earlier. Now I have found myself in a lonely and isolated part of life where loneliness, feelings of abandonment and betrayal have become my everyday companion.
Every day, Kabarachi, from Obinato in the Ideato Sud local government area of Imo, reflects on his short-lived happy marriage and how the incident had deprived him of the ability to sustain life. happy union.
There were times when I wished I was dead. When I look at the face of my younger brother who has taken the greatest care of me for all these years, and I remember the young woman who left her people in Ondo State for a two year marriage and eight months old and our son about two years and six months old, I cry like a baby that I have become an unexpected burden on them, he said grimly.
For his surgery and treatment, he said his doctor referred him to a medical facility that can provide specialist neurologist, dermatologist, orthopedist and anesthesiologist services.
He added, his estimate was between N3.5m and N3.8m. This was done a long time ago and may have changed due to many factors including other health complications. I am now seeking financial assistance to enable me to undergo extensive medical treatment at a specialist tertiary medical facility, so that if I can no longer stand, I can at least sit comfortably in a wheelchair.
A letter signed by Trinity Medical Center General Manager Dr AN Oyekwena said Kabarachi is currently receiving ancillary services at the hospital, having been totally disabled following an accident that affected his spinal cord.
Donations for Kabarchis ‘treatment can be made to his younger brothers’ First Bank account with the name, Ikechukwu Emeghiebo, and account number: 3035627668.
