Dudamel Fellow Tianyi Lu impresses at Hollywood Bowl

It’s not a normal summer at the Hollywood Bowl.

No, I’m not talking about our convoluted attempts to get us out of the pandemic. Attending the Bowl is, so far, surprisingly as it always has been. Everyone is welcome. The weather is good. With the removal of the restrictions, the simple pleasures of a carefree outdoor concert that we had ceased to take for granted are newly granted regardless, for now, of the sudden surge in COVID-19 in LA County.

What is surprisingly different this summer is the daily concerts of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra. One of the predicted consequences of the pandemic was that the arts would necessarily become more local. For economic and environmental reasons, travel is an increasingly dirty word.

In the case of the Bowl, we have an LA Phil summer devoted to Gustavo Dudamel and his orchestra. The musical director, he conducts five new weeks. Other conductors include six former Dudamel Fellows, the program in which young conductors are chosen to work as assistants.

Five of these fellows are emerging young conductors making their Bowl debuts, the first two of which took place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Each can be a discovery, given the program’s exceptional success. Among the former scholars who got big breaks are the two most exciting young conductors on the scene, already superstar Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, and Rafael Payare, musical director of the San Diego Symphony that will open this futuristic orchestra. Rady Shell on August 6 and who has just been appointed musical director of the Orchester Symphonique de Montréal.

There are many advantages to this localism (although localism can mean air miles for conductors and soloists). A debut Bowl is a test by fire for a young conductor. The rehearsal usually takes place in the morning of the concert, with barely time to go through the program. It is not for everyone. Among the notable failures is Kirill Petrenko. In 2002, the now famous music director of the Berlin Philharmonic was a monastic and intense young Russian fish out of the water who made little impression.

The advantage that Dudamel Fellows enjoy is that they know the tricks of the trade. They served as conductors at the Bowl, ready to jump in at the last minute if necessary. An added attraction is that Dudamel Fellows have always been admirably diverse. Keeping it in the family, everyone on the Bowl podium on Tuesday and Thursday nights this year happens to be a woman and / or conductor of color.

Even so, a Bowl debut is still a puzzle. Tuesday and Thursday were exceptional, but in opposite ways. The first was Taniya Lu from Shanghai, a Dudamel Fellow in the 2017/18 season. She won first place in the Sir Georg Solti Conducting Competition in Frankfurt last year, and her invitations to conduct guests are multiplying naturally.

She is light, with long, slender arms that draw sentences in majestic and elegant arches almost like the branches of a tree in the wind. Her facial expressions are those of wonder at each orchestral effect. She knows what she wants; she knows how to make a listener (and apparently an orchestra) want what she wants; and she knows how to get it.

She did not make it easy for herself. She started her program with two firsts. Ricardo Mollas’ first performance of Fanfare For a New Beginning, which had Hollywood touches, turned out to be enjoyable but inconsequential. The US premiere of Thea Musgraves’ Trumpet Concerto, on the other hand, was substantial and a delight.

Written for Alison Balsom as a soloist and an LA Phil co-commission with Grazinyte-Tylas City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (keeping all the more in the family), the score was inspired by a exposure of Victoria Crowe’s tree paintings that Musgrave saw in 2018 when she was honored at the Edinburgh Festival on her 90th birthday. The bare, lean branches of Crowes trees can take on the appearance of roots in their depiction of interdependence.

The other inspiration from Musgraves is the sung tone of the Balsoms trumpet, unlike anything I’ve heard on this instrument. Five short movements referred to five tableaux, atmospheric with the seasons, whether white with snow or white nights.

Trees, we quickly learn, communicate with themselves and with their environment in profoundly remarkable ways that determine essential aspects of the eco-structure of forests and of life on the planet. Whether or not this was Musgrave’s goal, she operated in a similar fashion with a communication concerto in which the trumpet had various lively dialogues with orchestral soloists; a clarinetist waves to the crowd; a cellist enters a lyrical tête-à-tête with the trumpet solo; an orchestral trumpet that serves as a sort of echo chamber for Balsom.

Musgraves’ orchestral writing is robust. Its melodies don’t go where you expect, but sound like they’re meant to be what they are. We don’t understand trees. We chase them and we hug them. Musgrave, who appeared on a merry 93 as she beckoned from her dressing room at the encore, composes this mystery with rare grace.

Lu concluded the imagery theme with playful imagery at an exhibition, using Ravel’s familiar orchestration of Mussorgsky’s piano score. She also continued the graceful skinny branches blowing in the style of the wind making each stunning Ravel effect sound clear, clean, and carefully etched. She refrained from the lushness and drama that Dudamel brings to Pictures. His path is short on the pomp in his exquisite calligraphic musical pictorialism.

Enluis Montes Olivar makes his Hollywood Bowl debut at the helm of the Los Angeles Philharmonic on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

I’ll make it short for Enluis Montes Olivar. I had seen the young Venezuelan chef working with YOLA two years ago and had been won over by his exuberant spirit. Thursday night, his exuberance failed.

He opened with curiosity, Santa Cruz de Pacairigua, written in 1954 by Evencio Castellanos, who had been the mentor of Jos Antonio Abreu, the founder of El Sistema. Venezuelan dance music sort of didn’t dance.

Olivar was grappling with the debut of young Czech pianist Luks Vondrcek, who struck Rachmaninoff’s second piano concerto as if he had brass knuckles on his fingers. By the time Olivar reached Tchaikovsky’s second symphony, the orchestra played as if it had had enough. Determined but imprecise, Olivar seemed stuck in the mode of shaking everything. Too much stirring makes a mess.

It was a difficult night for Olivar, who can now understand that pomp has its limits. Stirring up the excitement with YOLA is not the same as with the LA Phil. Dudamel Fellow’s three other debutantes Ruth Reinhardt, Gemma New and Marta Gardolinska are a bit more experienced. But there can never be anything close to normal for a young conductor standing on the Bowl stage for the first time.