Tony-winning playwright Simon Stephens on his actorless adaptation of Blindness and catching COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

Blindness at the Donmar Warehouse in London, England. Helen Maybanks / Mirvish

Theatrical projects could pivot massively in size and scope even before COVID-19 popularized the term.

When Tony-winning English playwright Simon Stephens was asked to adapt the novel Blindness, for example, he originally envisioned a huge production that would see author Jos Saramagos portray a fictional epidemic of vision loss on stage with a cast of 20 and hundreds of dancers.

But years later, after an exciting day preparing for the show with actress Juliet Stevenson, Stephens completely changed his mind in the shower and rewrote his script for one actor.

So it wasn’t a huge challenge to adapt this version of Blindness for a pandemic-friendly production that premiered at London’s Donmar Warehouse last August, a socially distanced sound installation with no live actors, only Stevenson’s voice heard through headphones.

Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theater will reopen with this rendition of Blindness, presented by Mirvish Productions from August 4. Stephens spoke to The Globe and Mail about the unusual production over the phone and from a surprising location.

Playwright Simon Stephens. Kevin Cummins / Mirvish

Are you in London or Manchester where you teach at present?

Well, that’s quite a story. I am in Barcelona. My family went out for a few vacation days when I finished teaching. Myself and my 14 year old daughter tested positive for the coronavirus before taking our flights, so my wife and sons returned to England, but I had to stay [here] for 10 days in isolation.

So, do you currently have COVID?

Although fully vaccinated, I nevertheless contracted COVID last week. But my daughter and I both tested negative this morning, so we were free to fly now.

How did the virus affect you after you were vaccinated? Is your daughter also vaccinated?

No, we have not yet started vaccinating under 18s in the UK. Her symptoms were mainly exhaustion; she spent, like, 48 hours in bed. I had a slight headache and I had a loss of smell. Then I had waves of real fatigue. Two or three times a day, I would just sit at my desk, lower my head, and fall asleep.

Wow. I’m glad you’re okay now. This kind of framed our discussion differently from what I expected. We have Blindness opening here in Toronto almost a year after its premiere at Donmar. If you can bring your mind back to this time

All those years ago in the days before.

Was this something you were working on before the pandemic started?

Yes. Director Walter Meierjohann had wanted for 20 years to do some sort of dramatic adaptation of Saramago’s novel. It resonated when he was working in East Germany in the Noughts in preparation for the financial crash, when there was the rise of the right in a way that really troubled him. I also felt like it made sense in Britain during Brexit, that’s when he brought it to me. There is something deep in the tectonics of the novel that really resonates when it comes to considerations of humanity. in extremis.

What was really exciting to me was the difference between my reading of the novel and that of Walters, because I think he was really surprised when I told him that I found it strangely uplifting. But there was something that moved me in a way that I didn’t find gloomy and pessimistic, I think in the end, it’s uplifting because it’s told from a character’s point of view. that survives the unimaginable.

So you had already gone from a large-scale, mass-market idea to a one-person show before the pandemic hit. How much did you have to change things for this new version?

Very little, really. Part of my idea has always been that if we could put the audience in the subjective position of being the person the Doctor’s wife talks to in the novel, then they would be fully engaged in what was going on in the drama. This is always what we do. The main collaboration has been with the sound designers ringham brothers, Ben and Max. Do you know the binaural microphone?

I only read that. How would you describe it?

This is crazy, man. It’s a microphone that’s shaped like a human skull. It reproduces the sound perfectly in three dimensions, so you can have an actor running through the room screaming, like we do in the series and when you listen to it on headphones it feels like you are in the room with Juliet Stevenson running. , yelling at you across the room. It’s experiential and intimate and deeply theatrical, I think.

It’s interesting to hear you say Blindness is edifying, because my impression of the novel is that it is quite dark about what can happen in an epidemic where the social order breaks down quite dramatically. I’m interested in how you watch what your show portrays and how it has changed from last year to this year.

I think for Saramago, writing at the end of the dictatorship in Portugal, blindness was a metaphor. He wasn’t necessarily writing about pandemic science or humans during a pandemic, he was writing about the need for humans who can see atrocity to find the courage to say they can see something atrocious. happen. It is a political fable.

Last summer, I think I got the impression that the play had warned him about the urgent need for political organization, for the organization of society, to find a language and modes of communication for share with each other and trust each other.

The cultures that I was fortunate enough to have experienced during the pandemic came together, used science, used language, trusted each other. So maybe, you know, were better than what Saramago predicted or imagined. But I stand by the idea five years later when we’re still in the midst of the pandemic, really, because my isolation speaks to the fact that the novel is a novel about the possibility of survival. I find him optimistic in that sense.

This interview has been condensed and edited.

Blindness will take place August 4-29 at the Princess of Wales Theater in Toronto. For tickets and information on COVID-19 security measures, visit mirvish.com.