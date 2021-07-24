Hollywood’s first epic western was filmed in Utah with pioneers as extras





MILLARD COUNTY, Utah “The Covered Wagon” was not Hollywood studio’s first western, but it was the first big budget epic western, and as such, it is one of the most influential films in Hollywood. the silent era. It was filmed on a small tank outside of Garrison, Utah. The population at the time: 109. Film critic Roger Moore wrote: The Covered Wagon established the tropes, conventions, action rhythms and archetypes that transported John Ford and John Wayne, Howard Hawks and Henry Hathaway, Clint Eastwood and the Coens through a century of Western cinema. The BBC documentary series “Hollywood: A Celebration of American Silent Film” focused on “The Covered Wagon” in its episode on westerns, interviewing one of the movie stars, Lois Wilson. From all over the world, this big-budget Hollywood production with hundreds of extras was filmed east of Millard County, around Pruess Lake, a small reservoir outside of the small community of Garrison. Production began in October 1922. The BBC recounted its production and its place in cinema history in 1980. “They advertised all over the West for anyone who owned a Conestoga wagon. They would get, I believe, $ 2 a day and their stock would be fed, and they would be in this great photo,” Wilson said. the Beaver County News covered production in a number of articles. (The garrison is in Millard County, but Milford, Beaver County, is the closest largest town in Utah, although it is still 70 miles away.) They interviewed the film’s chief photographer, Karl Brown. “Now do you realize that the location chosen was the best in America?” Brown said. “By placing the camera in one position and changing its direction, seven different scenes with totally different backgrounds can be taken.” WATCH: Utah man restores vintage U.S. Army jeep for driving in Pioneer Day parade The scenes represented every stop on the trip from Kansas City to Oregon, all filmed outside of Garrison with the exception of a buffalo hunt filmed on Antelope Island. Pruess Lake was the North Platte River, and local extras drove hundreds of boxcars there. Neighboring peaks now in the Great Basin National Park have replaced the Rockies and the Sierra. The neighboring arroyos were the badlands. There are some unsettling parts of the film, including the characterization of Native Americans, 500 of whom were extras described as primitive aggressors and obstacles to American expansion. They followed the wagon and attacked it without warning. Even in the 1980 documentary, the subject didn’t raise eyebrows. Colonel Tim McCoy, the man accused of “rounding up” 500 “Indians” was questioned. “I took my leave, got off and arrived there with two trains full of Indians. I had Indians, squaws, papooses, horses, dogs, teepees, all the work,” McCoy said. Almost 100 years now, some of the extras in the film were pioneers themselves, and others were of a generation. In fact, the film’s director, James Cruz, was the son of Latter-day Saint pioneers in Utah, according to the BBC documentary. The film is in the public domain and can be viewed for free on YouTube. The extras are closer in time to the pioneers they represent than with us.

