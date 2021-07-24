Entertainment
From Bombay Talkies to Mumbai Studios
On January 28, 1934, a 22-year-old law student from Calcutta stepped off the train with a look of wonder in his eyes. Kumudlal Kunjilal Ganguly had spent the Rs 35 his father sent him to pay for his second year exams to buy a third class ticket to the City of Dreams. His university director to whom he had confided his secret desire to make films, had suggested to Kumud to meet Himanshu Rai who had just arrived from London to found a studio in Bombay (now Mumbai).
He joined Bombay Talkies soon after, starting in the camera department, and was promoted to laboratory assistant after eight months. Impressed with him, Himanshu Rai had sent him to his German cinematographer for a screen test, but shaking his head at the results, Franz Osten had warned the youngster that he would never succeed as an actor. A puzzled Kumud had told him that he had not come to Bombay to act in films, but to direct them.
The boss’s actress-wife Devika Rani subsequently escaped with her Jeevan Naiya co-star Najmul Hussain. While she was finally accepted, her lover was no longer welcome. Looking for a replacement, Rai came across Kumad smoking outside the lab. He had made an unforgettable appearance on a stage in the previous escaped couples film, Jawani Ki Hawa. Ignoring his protests, the reluctant boy was pushed past the camera with Rai clinging to his patience as Kumud brought back the shoot with half his head shaved for the first few days, then knocked down his carefully built, puffy top ladies and The bad guy, Massey, fractured the knee with an untimely boxer punch.
Despite everything, the film is a success. But Kumud, dubbed Ashok Kumar for the screen, still preferred a job as a tax commissioner or police inspector in the cinema and wanted to return to Khandwa with his father. Rai brought his father home and took Kumud to the theater in a new costume to watch himself on screen. During the intermission, the hero was introduced to his first fans, the Maharaja and Maharani of Gwalior.
Achyut Kanya followed. Ashok Kumar wooed a dozing Sarojini Naidu with his on-screen vocals during a special test show hosted for Jawaharlal Nehru. He ran showbiz for over 60 years.
