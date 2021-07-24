Alessia Cara: The baths relieve my anxiety | Entertainment





Alessia Cara takes baths to relieve her anxiety. The 25-year-old singer revealed she used to deal with anxiety so severe that it turned into full-blown panic attacks, but by changing her lifestyle she was able to take better control of her health. mental. She said, “I was dealing with a lot of anxiety and that anxiety turned into full-blown panic attacks. I was dealing with panic attacks like days and days for hours on end. That was certain. scariest days of my life. [I had to] make a lot of changes to my lifestyle. I take a lot of baths now and relax my body. Alessia still has days where she hates everything, but now has more days where she is comfortable and confident in who she is. She added, “I have days when I hate everything, and I don’t even want to leave my bed. I hate everything. But there are other times when I feel a lot more comfortable and confident. I have the impression that on the whole I have a new lightness in life. Singer Shapeshifter also reflected on her performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, where she removed her makeup and dressed mid-performance in order to make a statement about people judging her appearance. She told People magazine: “It was hard to hold on because I was so young and I was so new and people have a vision of what you should be. The public always judges me and talks about my appearance and this and that, so that to me that was a statement like, I can do this. And I can do that too. “

