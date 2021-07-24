Food events in Norfolk 2021





Harvest a feast of Norfolk food at county farmers’ markets including: Acle farmer’s market on the second Saturday of each month. Creake Abbey Farmers Market on the first Saturday of the month. Neatishead Farmer’s Market the second Saturday of the month. North Walsham Farmers Market in the Market Square on the last Sunday of the month. You can also watch: Weekly Swaffham Market on Saturdays in the Market Square. Wymondham Farmers Market on the third Saturday of the month.









Eating seasonal fruits and vegetables reduces your carbon footprint and tastes better! Credit: JMrocek / Getty

Focaccia bread, ice cream and more made in Boxford will be on sale at the village’s very first farmers market

Farmers market.

Wymondham Farmers Market.

– Credit: Archant Food-focused Norfolk events this summer and beyond include: The Sausage and Cider Festival at St Andrews Hall, Norwich on July 24 is primarily about sausage and cider, but also includes gin, music and a DJ. Sandringham hosts several events celebrating local cuisine. The Food, Craft and Woodworking Festival takes place on the Royal Estate from August 6-8 with the Sandringham Game and Country Fair featuring plenty of local food and drink on September 11-12. The Magic of Thailand Festival at Eaton Park, Norwich on August 14-15 is an opportunity to experience the flavors of Thailand. The Reepham Food Festival features many local food and drink producers, cooking and food science demonstrations, and a Junior Masterchef competition. It all takes place in the town’s market square and in the gardens of the Bircham Center on Sunday August 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The new Priory Farm Food Festival at St Olaves Priory, Haddiscoe, over the bank holiday weekend August 27-30, will feature plenty of local food and drink, along with music and entertainment. The North Norfolk Food Festival takes place in the Walled Garden at Holkham Hall on September 4th and 5th. The popular festival of all things foodie is now in its 12th year and the mouthwatering menu features local food and drink producers who grow, raise, manufacture, supply and sell food in North Norfolk. Historically the walled garden was where fruits, vegetables and flowers were grown for the hall and for the festival there will be plenty of stalls selling fresh meat and game, vegetables, cakes, craft beer, bread, pies, juices, cakes and pastries, chocolates and Suite. There will be a cooking theater, children’s activities and food. Start whetting your appetite for the Feastival, celebrating Norfolk food and drink at the Forum, Norfolk, September 18-19. Oktoberfest Norwich fills Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich with beer, bratwurst sausage and a band of live oompahs on October 2nd. Disguises encouraged.









North Norfolk Food & Drink Festival at Holkham Hall in 2015

North Norfolk Food & Drink Festival at Holkham Hall. Eric Snaith giving a cooking demonstration

