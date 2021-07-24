Priyanka Chopra Watches Olympics Opening Ceremony With ‘Extra Loud Cheers’ For Mary Kom | Bollywood





Priyanka Chopra was among millions of viewers who watched the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday from their homes. Priyanka encouraged the refugee team and also the India team. Sharing a photo of herself watching the ceremony from her home in London, Priyanka wrote: “I am sitting in front of my television watching the opening of the Olympic Games which is currently taking place in Tokyo and the mood is dark. , but the moment is nostalgic. We all know that the games are unlike anything we have experienced before, with the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the pride of their country. Arenas can be without an audience, but our cheers won’t stop no matter where we are. “ + She also shared her good wishes for the athletes. “Good luck to all involved. Know that you are giving a besieged world something to collectively cheer on. All the best to the Refugee Olympic Team, I encourage you !! Your presence sends such a powerful message of hope to the world. “, she wrote. Priyanka also congratulated Mary Kom. “Good luck #TeamIndia! Cheer on all of you! PS @ mcmary.kom, cheer you even harder! @ Pvsindhu1, @ dkumari.archer – come on Queens! Show them @mirzasaniar # Cheer4India #GarvHai.” Priyanka Chopra played Mary Kom in her biopic. Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron on Friday to mark the official start of Tokyo 2020. Organizers also paid tribute to medical staff as athletes from around the world marched through a nearly empty stadium, their smiles hidden behind masks for the first time. Read also : Janhvi Kapoor is cotton candy dream in new photoshoot, fans say ‘Disney! Hire her already ‘ The ceremony was marked by significant absences, including former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who courted the Games in Tokyo. Major sponsors have also stayed on the sidelines, underlining strong opposition to the Covid-tired event in Japan. Hundreds of people demonstrated around the site shouting Stop the Olympics. Only a third of the host country has received even a single dose of vaccine, raising fears that the Games will become a big-ticket event. (With contributions from Reuters)

