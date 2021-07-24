Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty issues statement to Indian police as they investigate husband

Bollywood actress and Celebrity Big Brother star Shilpa Shetty has issued a statement to Indian police as they investigate her husband’s links to alleged illegal pornographic films.

Raj Kundra, 45, was arrested Monday in Mumbai by police who said they had “sufficient evidence” that he was a “key conspirator” in a pornographic production ring.

It is alleged that Kundra lured a woman to make a porn movie, promising her to find her an acting job.

An investigation was opened on February 3 after a woman complained to police that she was forced to make the film under false pretenses, according to the Press Trust of India.

Police are currently investigating whether Ms Shetty was aware of her husband’s alleged links to the pornographic film industry, India NDTV reported.

Today, police also raided the home Ms Shetty shares with Mr Kundra, according to the report. India timeKundra allegedly attended the search with investigators.

Kundra’s police custody was also extended today, the outlet said.

Raj Kundra, 45, pictured arriving at Mumbai’s Esplanade Court, also known as Killa Court on Tuesday. It is alleged that Kundra lured a woman to direct a porn movie, promising to find her an acting position.

Kundra is said to have created a film company with his brother, registering him in the UK to escape Indian cyber laws.

He reportedly left the company and denied any wrongdoing, while his lawyer objected to the classification of the content as pornography.

During a court hearing on Thursday, Abad Ponda suggested that the content in question did not show sexual intercourse and was only vulgar content.

“The police are following what the web series are doing these days – vulgar content. But it’s not really classified as porn. Nothing in this pre-trial detention shows that two people actually engaged in a sexual act. If it’s not real sex, it’s not classified as porn, ”Ponda told the court, according to NDTV.

Posting or transmitting “obscene” material, including pornography, is illegal in India under a 2015 law and punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Model actress Poonam Pandey also reportedly filed a lawsuit against the businessman and his colleagues, claiming they had used its content illegally.

Kundra and her colleagues deny the allegations and say they have received no notice so far.

Police arrested nine people last week after actors were reportedly “forced” to shoot nude scenes for pornographic films, which were then broadcast or shown on apps.

Another line of police investigation concerns the financial transactions of the Kernin company which are said to have been channeled through Mr Kundra’s company called Viaan. They were reported during investigations, sources told NDTV.

Police are now looking for statements from Mr. Kundra’s bank account, as well as transactions between Viaan and Kernin, the sources said.

NDTV reported that investigators discovered that a money trail led them to an account held with United Bank for Africa owned by a cricket betting company called Mercury International, from which funds were sent. on Mr. Kundra’s Yes Bank account.

According to The Times of India, the Mumbai police told the court: “The police suspect that the money earned from pornography was used for online betting. Therefore, transactions between Raj Kundra’s Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account should be investigated.

This is just the latest scandal to hit Kundra, who was banned from all cricket-related activities in 2015 following allegations of match-fixing while he owned the Rajasthan Royals alongside his wife Shilpa, with whom he has two children.

Shilpa, a full-fledged Bollywood actress, rose to fame in Britain during the 2007 Celebrity Big Brother series when she was racially abused by Jade Goody and other contestants.

The actress ultimately won the show, then reconciled with Jade during the British reality TV star’s battle with cervical cancer the following year.

In 2007, Shilpa rose to fame in the fifth series of Celebrity Big Brother and found herself embroiled in a race with the late Jade Goody, Danielle Lloyd and S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara.

Jade had entered the house with her mother Jackiey Budden and boyfriend Jack Tweed, Jackiey quickly becoming embroiled in arguments with several other roommates, including Shilpa – claiming she was “unable to pronounce” his name.

Jackiey was quickly kicked out, but friction between Jade and Shilpa continued, before the former made several racist comments, including claiming to be unable to pronounce Shilpa’s name.

Jade was sent off shortly afterwards in a match against Shilpa, which received 83 percent of the audience’s vote.

She left home without a hearing due to the public backlash and the number of complaints Ofcom had received about her remarks – around 45,000.

Shilpa ultimately won the series.

Channel 4 initially attempted to downplay the argument as a “girl’s rivalry” and “culture shock,” but was forced to apologize for “editorial errors in judgment” after a decision by the Ofcom.

The episode sparked a nationwide debate over what is considered racist language, with a newspaper headline “Beauty v Bigot”.

Jade initially tried to defend herself against allegations of racism, but eventually admitted she was wrong, before agreeing to appear on the Indian reality show Bigg Boss as a way to redeem herself.

But only two days after filming began, Jade was diagnosed with cervical cancer and flew home for treatment.

She and Shilpa reconciled during her public battle with cancer in which she underwent chemotherapy and even visited him days before her death.

Jade died in March 2009.

Last year, Kundra and his wife Shilpa welcomed their second child through a surrogate mother.

The couple announced their baby’s joy via Instagram, with Shilpa telling fans the newborn had “completed our family.”

She shared the first photo of her daughter Samisha, arriving on February 15, on social media.

Shilpa and her husband Raj got married in 2009. They are also the parents of a son Viaan Raj, who was born in May 2012, three years after the couple got married.