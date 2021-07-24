Entertainment
From Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood cheers India on at Tokyo 2020 Olympics
After a delay of nearly a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics finally kicked off on Friday, July 23. The opening ceremony was held at the National Stadium of Japan. Bollywood celebrities encourage Team India by posting messages on social media. Among those who conveyed their wishes to the country team are Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar, among others.
BOLLYWOOD CELEBS CHEER TEAM INDIA
Priyanka Chopra, who recently sold her two apartments for Rs 7million in Mumbai, shared a photo of herself watching the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on her television. Along with that, she wrote: “I am sitting in front of my TV watching the opening of the Olympics which is happening right now in Tokyo and the mood is dark, but the moment is nostalgic. We all know that the games are unlike anything we’ve known before, with the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the pride of their country. The arenas may be without an audience, but our cheers won’t end, where that we are (sic). “
Sharing her best wishes for the athletes, Priyanka wrote: “Good luck to all involved. Know that you are giving a besieged world something to cheer on collectively. All the best to the Refugee Olympic Team. I encourage you !! Your presence sends such a powerful message of hope to the world. Good luck #TeamIndia! I encourage you all! PS @ mcmary.kom, I have been cheering you very hard! @ pvsindhu1, @ dkumari.archer – come on Queens! – their @mirzasaniar # Cheer4India #GarvHai (sic). ” Priyanka Chopra had played Mary Kom in her biopic.
Check it out:
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account to share a video of Indian athletes at the airport. Along with this she wrote: To the greatest Indian contingent ever, wishing you all the best of luck! #Olympic Games # Tokyo2020 # Cheer4India (sic).
Salman Khan shared a video of himself saying good luck to the Indian players. He captioned the post: “I am joining the campaign to support our Indian Olympic team # Tokyo2020. I accept the challenge from @ kiren.rijiju #HumaraVictoryPunch (sic).
Aditi Rao Hydari took to Twitter to share photos of the Indian athletes and wrote: “I send my best wishes and support to Team India for the #TokyoOlympics, stay safe and good luck. We encourage you all! # Cheer4India @WeAreTeamIndia (sic). “
AR Rahman tweeted: “We wish our Olympians all the best # cheer4india #hindustaniway @ananya_birla (sic).”
Akshay Kumar shared a video of himself and wrote: “Thank you Anurag ji for nominating me. I am cheering on Team India at the # Tokyo2020 Olympics. Are you (sic)?”
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka kicked off the ceremony by lighting the Olympic cauldron on Friday, July 23.
