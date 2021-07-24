Bollywood: Shilpa Shetty shares second post after Raj Kundra’s arrest – News





Actress Shilpa Shetty shared her second social media post following the arrest of her husband, Raj Kundra. However, the note has nothing to do with her husband’s case. The actor simply shared his joy at appearing in a major role in a Bollywood film after a 14-year hiatus. She was last seen in the 2007 film Apne, with Sunny Deol and Dharmendra. His latest film, the romantic comedy Hungama 2, is directed by Priyadarshan and stars Akshay Khanna, Meezaan Jaffrey (son of veteran actor Javed Jaffrey), Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, among other stars. The film was released on OTT platforms on July 23. “I believe and practice the teachings of yoga, the only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW,” Shilpa wrote in her article. “Hungama 2 involves the tireless efforts of a whole team who have worked very hard to make a good movie, and the movie should never suffer… ever,” she said of her new movie. She concluded by urging fans to watch the film fun and light, “So today I ask all of you to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of everyone attached to the film. . Thank you, with gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra. “ Shilpa’s sister, Shamita Shetty, also shared a note of support for the actor wishing him good luck with his comeback movie. “2/2: Uve came out stronger!… That too will pass honey. All the best to the whole # hungama2 team only on @DisneyPlusHS @TheShilpaShetty,” Shamita wrote in her post. “4D release of your movie Hungama after 14 years Red Heart I know Uve put a lot of effort into this one. The whole team http://has.Love un wit you ALWAYS Red heart Uve went through a lot of ups and downs in life and 1thing I know of 4 of course … uve, “she added. All the best my darling Munki @TheShilpaShetty 4D release of your Hungama movie after 14 years I know you put a lot of effort into this one the whole team https://t.co/e58eHO4Q1C with you you have ALWAYS gone through a lot of ups and downs in life and 1 thing that I knew of course..Uve pic.twitter.com/6EK258rX5Z – Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) July 23, 2021 Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has asked the court to challenge his arrest as “illegal”. In a petition to the Bombay High Court, submitted through his lawyer, Kundra said a mandatory notice was not issued before his arrest by Mumbai police. He requested that the pre-trial detention order be quashed and asked to be released immediately. (1/2) I believe and practice the teachings of yoga, “The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.”

Hungama 2 involves the tireless efforts of a whole team who have worked very hard to make a great movie, and the movie shouldn’t suffer… ever!# hungama2 pic.twitter.com/JCeEGXVZ09 – SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 23, 2021

