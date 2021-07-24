A look at the Bollywood journey of the handsome actor-singer





Iulia Vantur, the very handsome model who seems to be a household name in most of India for being Salman Khan’s girlfriend, is entering her 41st year. Originally from Iasi, Romania, Iulia has been a model, professional singer, TV presenter and actress. She was born on July 24, 1980 and began her modeling career at the age of 15. It’s no secret that Salman Khan is known for making Bollywood careers easier for so many people. So it was no surprise that Iulia, known to be Salmans’ girlfriend, started her Bollywood journey with the help of the actor. On the special occasion of Iulias’ birthday, let’s take a look at his Bollywood journey so far: Iulia became a professional singer and sang in many Hindi movies. Ummbakkum: Iulia lent her voice to this track in the 2014 film O Teri. She could also be seen dancing to the song in the video. Composed by GJ Singh, it had lyrics by Abhinav Chaturvedi. Singers Mika Singh, Jaspreet Jasz were the 2 other singers besides Iulia, who breathed life into the song. Everyone knows Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai from the movie Sultan (2016) was a hit track. Now Salman has taken a very special approach to making sure the film creates the right buzz. To his fans’ surprise, he created a new version of the song and posted it on Twitter. Iulia was heard singing the very catchy and popular track in the female version with Salman in the actors version. In 2016, Iulia performed the Hindi song Every Night and Day in the album Himesh Reshammiyas Aap Se Mausiiquii. The music composer was very impressed with Iulias’ talent and praised his singing and his knowledge of recording techniques. In the 2018 movie Race 3 directed by Remo, Iulia sang 2 songs. One of them was Party Chale On with Mika Singh. There were words from Hardik Acharyas; and music by Hardik and Vicky. The other Race 3 song she sang was Saansain Hui Dhuan Dhuan alongside Gurinder Seagal, Payal Dev. He had lyrics from Kunaal Vermaa and Rimi Nique. Iulia sang 2 songs Seeti Maar (lyrics by Shabeer Ahmed, other singer Kamaal Khan) and Zoom zoom (lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, other singers – Ash King, Sajid Khan) from Salman Radhe’s latest film. Recently, Iulia had made the headlines for her upcoming film Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala which was screened upstairs in 2018. There was talk of the film being shelved and Salman coming to the rescue for it. make sure the movie starts. She plays a Polish follower of Krishna in this film which will mark her Bollywood debut as an actress once the film is released. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

