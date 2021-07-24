The best Hollywood tours for moviegoers

All products and services presented by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire publishers. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

The travel industry has yet to fully rebound, but the glitz and glamor of Hollywood may still offer some intrigue to visitors. And if a global pandemic couldn’t shut down Tinsel Town, nothing will. Whether you’re a certified movie buff or the occasional movie buff, visiting Los Angeles can feel like stepping onto a set at times, so we’ve rounded up some of the coolest sightseeing options for you to try.

The great thing about LA is that you can enjoy any type of tour. Private tours to popular Big bus tour, walks, hikes, helicopter tours, and even bike tours, There is something for every taste. (Just be sure to wear your hide(as most businesses still require face covers.) Summer is usually a great time to tap into your inner travel urge, but the weather in LA is, in most cases, pleasant enough to be visited at all times. time of year.

Check out four fun Hollywood tours to do on your next trip below. For travel equipment, see our lists of essential gadgets to take on a trip and best digital cameras.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour reopened in June with a brand new DC Comics attraction. As moviegoers probably already know, Warner Bros. has produced some of the biggest blockbusters and beloved movie franchises. Here’s your chance to get behind the lens and explore the secrets of the magic of studio cinema. This 3-hour studio tour brings you closer than ever to the entertainment you love, including iconic sets and soundstages, and life at Stage 48: Script to Screen, where you can see where the magic happens, costumes Hollywood classics with green screen technology. The tour’s all-new Grand Finale allows you to step into recreated sets from the DC Universe to explore iconic superheroes and villains. Tickets start at just $ 69 and you can buy them on travel sites such as Viator, Expedia, and Travel advisor. If movie studios are your thing, add the Paramount Pictures visit your list.

When your post-pandemic travel involves a large group, private tours are the safest way to go. This 4-hour tour of Los Angeles, Hollywood and Beverly Hills stops at landmarks and tourist attractions like the Walt Disney Concert Hall, Rodeo Drive, the Hollywood Sign, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Staples Center, and the historic Angelino Heights district, where you’ll see stylish homes Victorian from movies and TV shows like Charmed and Fast and Furious.

You can choose from morning or afternoon tours, and there’s even an option to be picked up from your hotel. The price starts at $ 690 per group up to 12 people. For longer tours, try the private full-day tour (seven to eight hours) which starts at $ 220 per person (price varies depending on group size) and stops at most of the same locations as the 4-hour tour, in addition to the Santa Monica Pier, a filming location for Beverly Hills Cop 3, A Night at the Roxbury, and many more films. For an even longer excursion (around 14 hours), the Small-group tour of Los Angeles and Hollywood begins to $ 250 per person seating up to seven people and includes snacks, drinks and lunch.



The Griffith Observatory has been a favorite location for films such as La La Land, The Terminator, Jurassic Park, Transformers, The Rocketeer, and the James Dean classic Rebel Without a Cause. Needless to say, this is a great idea for a visit for movie buffs, but also for anyone who enjoys spectacular scenery. The two hours 30 minutes hike through the hollywood hills brings you much closer to the cosmos, as well as stunning views of downtown Los Angeles, the Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills, and that iconic Hollywood sign. The hikes are pretty much tailor-made for snapping photos for your social media timeline, but you can also visit some of the exact Hollywood blockbuster filming locations and climb the highest peak in the area. Daily tours departures are at 10 a.m. and at sunset.

They don’t call it the happiest place on Earth for nothing! Located in Anaheim, Disneyland is a little further south than Hollywood, but the park has reopened with fan favorite attractions and new activities that adults and kids alike love. There is so much to do at Disneyland resort that you may not be able to bundle it into one vacation. No harm in trying though. If you like Marvel, the Avengers Campus is the place to be. Located at Disneylands California Adventure Park, this newly opened campus features the fast-paced Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, where you take on rogue Spider-Bots as you rampage around campus. Disneyland also offers Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, and more for Star Wars fans. And of course, there are many other classic Disney attractions. Most visitors visit Disneyland on their own, but the park also offers VIP private tours.

