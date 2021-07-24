Alex Trebek honored by Geographical Society grant program for emerging explorers

The Royal Canadian Geographical Society in Canada and the National Geographic Society in the United States honor the late Alex Trebek with a special grant program named after Danger host.

Trebek, who grew up in Sudbury, Ont., Began his CBC television career in 1961 and hosted several game shows before joining Danger nearly four decades before his death in November 2020. He would have been 81 on Thursday.

During his life, Trebekhad was involved in both geographic societies, therefore in honor of his birthday,The Trebek initiativeWas launched.

The grants program aims to promote new Canadian explorers, scientists, educators and photographers, said David Court, president of The Trebek initiative, “to help them tell their stories with the goal of igniting what we call a ‘passion to preserve’ among all Canadians.”

Jean Trebek said she was comforted to see her husband’s memory and philanthropic legacy honored.

Alex was incredibly passionate about geographic education and exploration, believing it to be essential for understanding our planet and the impact of a changing environment. – Jean Trebek

“Alex was incredibly passionate about geographic education and exploration, believing it to be essential for understanding our planet and the impact of a changing environment,” she said.

“As such, naming this initiative to help support the work of emerging Canadian explorers was a natural extension of her belief in the power of lifelong learning.”

The program will provide $ 400,000 to $ 500,000 per year in grants to support expeditionary work. Between 10 and 12 scholarships will be awarded each year.

Court said there are similar subsidy programs in other parts of the world, including the United States, “but not in Canada.”

He said funding for at least the first three years of the Trebek Initiative comes from 18 families from across Canada.

The word about subsidies is already spreading

Applications are already arriving.

“People started to educate themselves, to make early requests, so that they could work on it over time. And we expect some things to be happening even this year,” Court said.

He said some of the submissions they’ve already received are “all over the map” in terms of topics and categories.

“For example, we have one that is planning to explore underwater caves in British Columbia; we have scientific research on Canadian wildlife. There are things about Canadian deer. There is wild nature and water. We have one that we ‘I mentioned about the water shortage in northern communities where we also have the photograph.

The Court said that it is important to have such a program in Canada.

“I don’t think Canadians know enough about their country and they have an incredible thirst to know more.”

He said there are a number of young explorers or emerging explorers doing fascinating work, but the details of these efforts are not known to others.

“Between the funding we can provide, but maybe also, or if not more important, is connecting them to National Geographic, which is one of the great storytelling organizations out there, we can broadcast these stories in Canada, ”said Court.

Grants aim to “ignite the passion”

“Good storytelling can change the world,” said Alex Moen, head of explorer engagement for the National Geographical Society.

“Through the Trebek Initiative grants and future explorations, we want to spark a passion for preserving our environment and the planet in every Canadian,” said Moen.

“Our mission with the Trebek Initiative is to inspire Canadians to make lasting and positive changes to the health of our planet,” said John Geiger, CEO of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.