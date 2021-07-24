AutoMatters & More: Movie Cars & What New at Universal Studios Hollywood + A Very Special Announcement

Universal Studios Hollywood

I love Universal Studios Hollywood but, due to its closure for COVID-19, I haven’t been in a very long time. I jumped at the chance to go back there when I was invited to their Summer Media Days. By the end of my wonderful sunny day, I had taken nearly 3,000 photos all over the park and Universal CityWalk, soaked in Jurassic WorldThe Ride, narrowly escaped Jaws’ shark and was completely exhausted.

The Secret Life of Pets: Without a Leash!

There is so much to see and do, including elaborate themed rides, movie and TV sets and cars, spectacular live shows, a studio tour, mouth-watering restaurants, shopping and even a water park for children. One day is not enough! Fortunately, Universal Studios Hollywood is still affordable, offering not only day tickets (for the best prices, buy them online) but also ANNUAL PASSES.

Inspired by the movies, The Secret Life of Pets: Off Leash! is a new attraction for families that answers the question: What are your pets really doing when you’re away from home? To see for yourself, you’ll start by walking through their New York apartment building to their homes, then make the journey while their humans are away.

Meet a dinosaur on Jurassic WorldThe Ride

With live action made possible by technologically advanced animation and state-of-the-art projection mapping, 64 adorable characters interact with each other and with you.

Minimize queues using their application-based Virtual Line technology at no additional cost.

Massive splash at the bottom of the waterfall on Jurassic WorldThe Ride

Get up close to Blue, if you dare, at the Raptor Encounter. Then intensify your Jurassic experience on Jurassic WorldThe Ride. Be prepared to get really wet as I experienced firsthand while driving it thrice ! Spectacularly featured in this 2019 online video, a rampaging Tyrannosaurus rex sends terrified cast and crews from multiple film productions running for their lives through the Universal backlot and through the main entrance, as the dinosaur crosses it in pursuit of it. :

The highlight of the ride is a truly epic and animated battle between the huge and hyperrealistic Tyrannosaurus rex and Indominus rex towering over you in the dark (which I needed to shoot at ISO 108,000!), Just before diving in. in a giant waterfall in a desperate effort to escape! Sitting in the front, with my Nikon D5 wrapped in part of my poncho, I was completely drenched by a wall of water.

Minion Caf is a new place to eat, next to Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem and Super Silly Fun Land water park.

Minion Cafe next to Super Silly Fun Land

From 3 p.m. daily, check out the newest dining establishment at NBC Sports Grill & Brew CityWalks. It has large, high-definition screens inside and out, a menu of dishes curated by Universal Studios Hollywoods Executive Chef Marie Grimm, a wide selection of alcoholic beverages, a shuffleboard and tables of baby foot.

To see many additional photos, visit AutoMatters.net, and for more information, visit: https://www.universalstudioshollywood.com/web/en/us

A very special announcement with many years in the works!

Since I wrote my first column about 20 years ago, it was my intention for AutoMatters & More to have their own website where you could see all the columns (now over 700), with my extensive collection of photos many of which are of people, places and events that are no longer with us.

I embarked on this ambitious project a long time ago, carefully choosing a website builder program that I thought was likely to exist for many years: Microsofts FrontPage. It wasn’t a particularly easy or user-friendly program for me to learn, and the process of adding each column was convoluted and complicated. It took me months, but eventually I overcame these and other obstacles. My website went live to the world on AutoMatters.net.

My website has gained popularity and its rankings have increased. I continued to write new columns and take more photos, adding them to the website. Everything was going well and as expected until Microsoft ditched FrontPage, along with the support needed to keep it running with newer versions of computer operating systems. Microsoft had killed FrontPage, and with it my website.

Fast forward to today. Here in column # 701, I am proud to officially announce my brand new WordPress AutoMatters & More website, live now on AutoMatters.net. Over 400 of my columns have already been uploaded there, and more will be added.

To explore AutoMatters.net, simply enter a topic in the website’s search bar or click one of the blue years buttons below that search bar at the bottom of the home page. Welcome!

Copyright 2021 by Jan Wagner Automatic questions and more # 701