Entertainment
AutoMatters & More: Movie Cars & What New at Universal Studios Hollywood + A Very Special Announcement
Universal Studios Hollywood
I love Universal Studios Hollywood but, due to its closure for COVID-19, I haven’t been in a very long time. I jumped at the chance to go back there when I was invited to their Summer Media Days. By the end of my wonderful sunny day, I had taken nearly 3,000 photos all over the park and Universal CityWalk, soaked in Jurassic WorldThe Ride, narrowly escaped Jaws’ shark and was completely exhausted.
There is so much to see and do, including elaborate themed rides, movie and TV sets and cars, spectacular live shows, a studio tour, mouth-watering restaurants, shopping and even a water park for children. One day is not enough! Fortunately, Universal Studios Hollywood is still affordable, offering not only day tickets (for the best prices, buy them online) but also ANNUAL PASSES.
Inspired by the movies, The Secret Life of Pets: Off Leash! is a new attraction for families that answers the question: What are your pets really doing when you’re away from home? To see for yourself, you’ll start by walking through their New York apartment building to their homes, then make the journey while their humans are away.
With live action made possible by technologically advanced animation and state-of-the-art projection mapping, 64 adorable characters interact with each other and with you.
Minimize queues using their application-based Virtual Line technology at no additional cost.
Get up close to Blue, if you dare, at the Raptor Encounter. Then intensify your Jurassic experience on Jurassic WorldThe Ride. Be prepared to get really wet as I experienced firsthand while driving it thrice! Spectacularly featured in this 2019 online video, a rampaging Tyrannosaurus rex sends terrified cast and crews from multiple film productions running for their lives through the Universal backlot and through the main entrance, as the dinosaur crosses it in pursuit of it. :
The highlight of the ride is a truly epic and animated battle between the huge and hyperrealistic Tyrannosaurus rex and Indominus rex towering over you in the dark (which I needed to shoot at ISO 108,000!), Just before diving in. in a giant waterfall in a desperate effort to escape! Sitting in the front, with my Nikon D5 wrapped in part of my poncho, I was completely drenched by a wall of water.
Minion Caf is a new place to eat, next to Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem and Super Silly Fun Land water park.
From 3 p.m. daily, check out the newest dining establishment at NBC Sports Grill & Brew CityWalks. It has large, high-definition screens inside and out, a menu of dishes curated by Universal Studios Hollywoods Executive Chef Marie Grimm, a wide selection of alcoholic beverages, a shuffleboard and tables of baby foot.
To see many additional photos, visit AutoMatters.net, and for more information, visit: https://www.universalstudioshollywood.com/web/en/us
A very special announcement with many years in the works!
Since I wrote my first column about 20 years ago, it was my intention for AutoMatters & More to have their own website where you could see all the columns (now over 700), with my extensive collection of photos many of which are of people, places and events that are no longer with us.
I embarked on this ambitious project a long time ago, carefully choosing a website builder program that I thought was likely to exist for many years: Microsofts FrontPage. It wasn’t a particularly easy or user-friendly program for me to learn, and the process of adding each column was convoluted and complicated. It took me months, but eventually I overcame these and other obstacles. My website went live to the world on AutoMatters.net.
My website has gained popularity and its rankings have increased. I continued to write new columns and take more photos, adding them to the website. Everything was going well and as expected until Microsoft ditched FrontPage, along with the support needed to keep it running with newer versions of computer operating systems. Microsoft had killed FrontPage, and with it my website.
Fast forward to today. Here in column # 701, I am proud to officially announce my brand new WordPress AutoMatters & More website, live now on AutoMatters.net. Over 400 of my columns have already been uploaded there, and more will be added.
To explore AutoMatters.net, simply enter a topic in the website’s search bar or click one of the blue years buttons below that search bar at the bottom of the home page. Welcome!
Copyright 2021 by Jan Wagner Automatic questions and more # 701
Sources
2/ https://www.delmartimes.net/our-columns/story/2021-07-23/automatters-more-movie-cars-whats-new-at-universal-studios-hollywood-a-very-special-announcement
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]