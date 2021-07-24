Tig Notaros’ new special stand-up will draw you in

A blonde woman is sunbathing by a swimming pool. In the reflection of her sunglasses, we look like an incapable postoperative and visibly bleeding Tig Notaro stumbles towards her. Have you seen Leslie? Notaro manages to mumble, still just a zombie figure in the woman’s glasses. The anonymous woman, frightened and confused, whispers breathlessly, No, to Notaro. If you see Leslie, can you tell her Tig needs to go to the hospital?

While this scene may seem like something straight out of a horror movie, it’s actually from Notaros’ new stand-up special. Executive produced by Notaro, his old friend Ellen Degeneres, and many others, Drawn takes a live stand-up and builds it into a fully animated world, giving each of the Notaros stories a bloody saga involving the extraction of his wisdom teeth; an unfortunate series of text message exchanges with the comic Jenny Slatehis own style of animation, ranging from Saturday morning cartoon to Pixar.

During a phone call with VF, Notaro has revealed that she dusted off some of her older tracks for the special, which premieres July 24 on HBO. I liked the material even though I didn’t really do it anymore, she said in a neutral tone. Originally, she thought she could release the jokes as a comedy album. Then Notaro remembered a conversation he had over ten years ago, with the cartoonist and animation director. Greg Franklin, on collaboration. One thing led to another, and eventually Notaro enlisted the Franklins Animation Studio, Six point harnesswho worked on the Oscar winning animated short Hair love, as well as the critically acclaimed series Lazor Wulfto produce the special. Franklin himself was chosen to lead.

The result is a unique comedy special that draws on Notaros’ top-notch material, increasing the joke-per-minute ratio of every bit without sacrificing its distinct impassive delivery. An absurd passage about the Kool-Aid man (remember him?) Knocking down an unassuming wall of Kool-Aid drinkers is made all the more alive as he saw the character wait patiently his great moment, to the shock and dismay of his neighbors. The story of a night spent with a boring elderly woman in Texas takes on new impetus when we see an animated Notaro struggle to listen to his excruciatingly boring stories. Even Notaro’s skillful crowdwork takes on a new dimension and shape, with Franklin bringing not only Notaro to life, but the often hilarious and unwitting audience members she interacts with.

Courtesy of Warner Media.

Notaro was blown away by the precision of the animators: I’m like, Oh, my God, I think is what I look like when I say that sort of thing. When asked if she has a favorite moment, Notaro couldn’t choose. I have to be honest, I hate this question, she said. It’s so difficult that I really feel like all the artists have elevated every story and joke.

Despite his sincere love for the whole business, Notaro said Drawn had a delicate balance to strike between relying on the concept of animation and letting the jokes defend themselves. The host and Greg, as a director … the great job they did [was] by not overdoing it, she said. They left some things alone and let it be what it was like a joke or a story.

Lots of jokes and stories in Drawn talk about illness, and land Notaro in the hospital she knows intimately as a breast cancer survivor who underwent a double mastectomy in the 2010s. The breasts were torn off a few years ago, says Notaro in the special, curtly. When people ask where have your breasts gone? I really guess they’re right in an alley, just run over. A doctor cut them off, threw them away, and threw them out the window. The darkness of the joke is amplified by the illustration of the scene, with cartoon rats arguing over her breasts tossed under a dumpster.

This is partly why I called the special Drawn, Notaro said, because apart from the animation and the drawing, the word drawn can also mean that you seem to be sick or tired or in pain. The following week, Notaro told me, would mark the ninth anniversary of the day she was diagnosed, and nearly four years since she played the animated set for the special at LA comedy hotspot, the Largo. .

I think it probably would’ve been in August four years ago, Notaro said, struggling to remember. The Jenny Slate story I told because I thought [about] how I was officially in remission from cancer. You know, technically, you’re not in remission until there’s been a sign of illness for five years, and I hit my five-year mark. Notaro stopped, jotted the dates in her head, then changed her mind. Maybe it was, I guess, in September? September, four years ago.

While Notaro appreciates the extra time she has spent with his wife lately, Stephanie, and their two preschool-aged sons, she longs to get back on stage and get back on her feet, not just in animated form. She teased that she had a full-fledged tour that had yet to be announced. Until then, Notaro just wants everyone to stay healthy. I hope people get vaccinated and spend time with their families and watch the special, and stay healthy and not drawn, she joked. Notaro herself, by the way, feels very good. It’s been nine long years, she says. Today, as we were talking right now, I can tell I’m fine.

