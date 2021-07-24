A-Rod can turn Anthony Edwards into a global superstar

It’s weird for us normal people who live our normal lives to remember that a lot of our heroes were like us. While James lebron is the world’s most famous basketball player and currently on the big screen alongside every Warner Brothers film and television character ever created inSpace Jam: a new legacyit is increasingly difficult to remember his humble beginnings as a child of Akron. Before becoming arguably the most famous actor of our generation, Leonardo DiCaprio grew up poor in drug infested streets at Hollywood. Hell, even Justin Bieber had his struggles before hitting big on Youtube. But somehow they found a way to use their talents to become global superstars.

It’s hard to remember Alex rodriguez like everything but A-Rod, an instantly recognizable celebrity around the world. He may now be part of the Minnesota Timberwolves Ownership Group and dated Madonna and Jennifer Lopez, but he hasn’t always been. bathed in luxury. He spent his childhood between the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York, the Dominican Republic and eventually Miami. His father abandoned his family when he was a child, and Rodriguez’s mother was forced to raise him on her own.

Rodriguez finally found his calling with baseball, and the rest is history. He was the No.1 pick in 1993, made his first all-team all-star at age 20, signed a record 10-year, $ 252 million contract with the Texas Rangers in 2001, signed another 10-year, $ 275 million contract with the Yankees in 2007, won three MVPs and a World Series title, kissed in a mirror, and was suspended for the whole of 2014 for taking DEP. He did all of this by becoming one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet, for better or for worse. Now he is starting a new business as the next owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves alongside his partner Marc Lore.

Since retiring from baseball in 2016, A-Rod has successfully transitioned into business, but the most important asset he brings to the table is his experience as a superstar. Wolves have two young superstars awaiting advice in Karl-Anthony towns and Anthony edwards. Towns, 25, already has six seasons in his NBA career and already has a strong sense of identity in the league. But Edwards is still a wide-eyed 19-year-old whose first foray into the league was during a global pandemic, and he was drafted a month before his NBA debut.

Edwards comes from equally humble beginnings like Rodriguez. He grew up in Georgia, tragically losing his mother and grandmother to cancer eight months apart while in college. The Ants mainly focused on football until high school, but he became a top rookie and ultimately the No.1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Rookie of the Year finalist joined the NBA like a duck in the water. He immediately won the love of local and national fans.

The kid from Georgia already has superstar charisma, but his new owner can help him build a career in the stratosphere. Social media wasn’t around when A-Rod was making a name for himself, but it’s the best way to become an overnight sensation in 2021. The interesting thing is that A-Rod, 45, has a lot to teach 19-year-old Edwards about it. A-Rod has 3.9 million followers on Instagram. Ant is 683,000. Where Edwards uses Instagram to show off rapping or just driving in his car, A-Rod uses it strategically to promote his business and drive engagement. The boss can use his 25+ years of self-marketing and immediately apply it to Edwards, who is already one of the friendliest players in the league.

It is difficult to break into a mid-sized market. Kevin garnett became a huge superstar playing for the Timberwolves 20 years ago, but few have made it through since then. Kevin Amour didn’t get his due until he teamed up with LeBron in Cleveland, Andrew Wiggins was too reluctant to be a star, and Towns has yet to make a huge impact on the culture even though he’s date one of the most famous influencers in the world, Jordyn Woods.

A-Rod became a star playing alongside Ken Griffey Jr. in Seattle before signing with the Rangers, two of baseball’s lesser-known franchises. He knows how to leverage his talents and star power on the pitch (or on the pitch, in the case of ants) to transcend his early days in a small market and become one of the icons of his sport. A-Rod has participated in three Home Run Derbies during his career. A-Rod’s advice to Edwards is simple in this regard: participate in the dunk contest. Ant would become an overnight sensation if he brought the dunk contest back to the fore Vince carter made in 2000.

The best way for A-Rod to guide Ant is to embrace a “do what I say, not what I do” relationship. No one knows the traps of fame better than Rodriguez, who is one of the most vilified players in the history of the sport. He admits he made mistakes in his past (perhaps taking banned substances and lying about it for years) and could help Ant overcome any pitfalls he might face in his career.

Rodriguez has found himself in a PR disaster countless times over the past 20 years. In a way, he climbed every time. When rumors about his potential steroid use began to circulate in the early 2000s, what did he do? Negotiates the two biggest contracts in the history of the sport and becomes Yankee. When everyone hated him because he didn’t make the playoffs, what did he do? He won the damn World Series. When he was finally exposed as a cheater and suspended for a year, A-Rod did the unthinkable and shut down all hell to think about how he got there, ultimately becoming a somewhat redeemed media personality. after his playing days were over. Most recently, when J-Lo dumped his ass, A-Rod went on to win the breakup by buying the Timberwolves.

He’s loved more than ever after being an outcast for much of the past 20 years. In the world of celebrity, self-preservation is the key to survival. As much as we all love Ant now, he’s going to have his ups and downs in the league, whether it’s not winning, firing up his fans with Burner Twitter accounts, or (God forbid) bringing his talents to another team. .

A-Rod may not know what he’s getting into owning one of the saddest, most mismanaged franchises in all of sports, but he does know he has potential student superstar at Edwards. . Love him or hate him, A-Rod might actually be the best mentor to take Ant from one of us to the face of the NBA, as long as someone preemptively smashes all the mirrors of Target Center.