Kriti Sanon says Bollywood is “much more tolerant of foreigners today”

“I go with my instincts,” says actress Kriti Sanon who has four films (Mimi, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Adipurush) lined up. The actor, in an interview with News18.com, talks about what gives her the confidence to choose a subject like Mimi, which rests completely on her shoulder, why she feels more accepted in the industry today and her journey. until now.

The last year and a half has been really difficult for everyone. Personally, how did it go for you?

I think I was extremely lucky. God was kind to me because I finished Mimi just 10 days before the lockdown announcement. If I had been in the middle of filming, it would have been extremely difficult because I had put 15 kilos for the role. After the first lockdown was announced, filming only began after about six months. So maintaining the weight and the continuity would have been a task. In addition, I worked continuously for two years before the lockdown, and last year due to the pandemic, I had a hiatus. So that didn’t really bother me. But being the workaholic that I am, there was a sudden lull. There was a lot of uncertainty on how we were going to come back. But I think we just have to adapt. We have to adapt to the new normal. And I still think during the pandemic I managed to wrap up three movies and the credit goes to all of the cast and crew in all of the movies because it’s a tough situation to go through.