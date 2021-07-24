Connect with us

Kriti Sanon says Bollywood is “much more tolerant of foreigners today”

“I go with my instincts,” says actress Kriti Sanon who has four films (Mimi, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Adipurush) lined up. The actor, in an interview with News18.com, talks about what gives her the confidence to choose a subject like Mimi, which rests completely on her shoulder, why she feels more accepted in the industry today and her journey. until now.

The last year and a half has been really difficult for everyone. Personally, how did it go for you?

I think I was extremely lucky. God was kind to me because I finished Mimi just 10 days before the lockdown announcement. If I had been in the middle of filming, it would have been extremely difficult because I had put 15 kilos for the role. After the first lockdown was announced, filming only began after about six months. So maintaining the weight and the continuity would have been a task. In addition, I worked continuously for two years before the lockdown, and last year due to the pandemic, I had a hiatus. So that didn’t really bother me. But being the workaholic that I am, there was a sudden lull. There was a lot of uncertainty on how we were going to come back. But I think we just have to adapt. We have to adapt to the new normal. And I still think during the pandemic I managed to wrap up three movies and the credit goes to all of the cast and crew in all of the movies because it’s a tough situation to go through.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAKVf1UpMI4/hqdefault.jpg

What was the motivation behind choosing Mimi?

I think this is one of the best scripts I have read. It is a subject that has not been explored much in Indian cinema. People expect a surrogacy movie to be really serious. But Mimi is really an entertaining movie. This is the story of this girl who wants to become an actress but she ends up becoming the surrogate mother of a couple who completely changes her life. The graphic of this character was something that got me excited when I signed it. I have not had the experience of being a mother and it is an emotion that only people who have lived know. I really had fun shooting the movie.

In several of your interviews, you mentioned having a high metabolic rate. Did it make it difficult for you to gain weight?

Yes. I have a good metabolism. I’ve never been on a diet and eat what I like when I want to. Initially, I had to put on only 10 kilograms. But because of my height, by the time I put on seven pounds, it didn’t really show. Laxman (Utekar, director) sir told me that he didn’t want people to see me and doubt that I gained weight. He wanted people to see my face and feel like I’m pregnant. So I had to gain 15 kilos in two months. I ate every two hours. I ate when I was not hungry. I constantly ate high calorie foods. I completely stopped training and couldn’t even do yoga anymore. I used to have Poori-halwa-chana for breakfast and sweets after every meal. Although I liked it at first, later I had to force myself to eat because I had lost interest in food. I had a feeling of nausea. In fact, I felt unfit. In fact, when I wasn’t hungry, I ate a slice of cheese.

Was losing weight that hard?

Usually it shouldn’t be for me, but this time it was. My appetite had increased so I had to starve myself. I also had a lot of sweets so my body craved sugar and I had to restrict myself. And I must have lost weight in three months because I had to start shooting for another movie. So it was like torturing the body.

Do you think that in recent years the industry has accepted more films with female protagonists in mind?

Thanks to OTT, there is a variety of content available and the audience wants to see something different all the time. So I believe content has become king. I think there are all kinds of films being made today. So you will see some male-oriented movies, but today there are enough movies made with leading actresses. The balance gradually improves. The filmmakers want to make films directed by a female protagonist and they are ready to invest the money. A lot of these movies do well and that will only make things better.

So does a movie like Mimi put extra responsibility on you given that you’re the central character?

Sure it does. It’s scary but great to have the feeling of carrying a whole movie on my shoulders alone. There’s no one else to blame if it doesn’t work, but you also get more leeway to grow in various directions. I made sure I gave the film my all and hope the audiences like it.

Being an outsider having spent almost seven years in Bollywood, do you now feel a strong sense of belonging to the industry?

Absoutely. This trip was extremely special, something I never dreamed of. Coming from a middle-class family, I did engineering and I never thought that playing the part would be my job. I didn’t know anyone when I started so I felt a bit lost. At this point the opportunities were limited and you try to end up choosing what you think is the best. Slowly I started to know more people and the kind of work I did made me relevant as well. After all these years, I feel I belong here. Today’s industry is much more tolerant of outsiders. I chose this career knowing this reality (that star children are favored). I can take credit for my accomplishments for which I am quite proud of myself.

Is there a sense of justification then to do it on your own?

I’ve never had anything on a set. I had a lot of auditions before I had Heropanti, and believe me, it was really tough. The rejections and failures you face make you stronger. I believe you learn a lot more from your failure than from your success. Success gives you a lot of confidence to move forward and take risks. I am therefore proud of the course I have done so far. At the same time, I can’t take all the credit. There are many people who believed in me, stood by my side when I needed it. There are a lot of filmmakers who came to me after I flopped because they believed in my talent. I would like to thank Sajid Nadiadwala sir, Dinesh Vijan, Rohit Shetty. Sabbir Khan for giving me my first Heorpanti movie, Ashwini Iyer Tiwary for giving me a movie like Bareilly Ki Barfi when I was just doing glamorous roles. Then Panipat arrived for which I would always be grateful to Ashutosh Gowarikar.

You have a varied program of films in front of Mimi, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Adipurush. How do you choose a scenario?

I go with my instincts and hope my choices are right. Ultimately, how the film takes shape depends on the collaborative effort. The appreciation and success I received for films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Panipat gave me confidence and allowed me to do something different. Every time a film is successful and touches the audience, it gives me confidence. It helps to take risks and to experiment.

You are playing Sita in Adipurush. In the past, several artists have faced online trolling and calls to boycott their projects by fringe groups for hurting their religious feelings. Is there a fear of having a backlash?

We’re all aware of the situation but Om Raut is a great director and has done extensive research on the subject and all of the characters. Also, I am aware of the responsibility that comes with this character. When it comes to trolls, what I say personally matters and I’m careful about it. I am aware of the words I choose and which have happened because of the time we live in. Everything we say becomes a big deal. But I know the character and the story we’re telling and I have a lot of respect for that and it’s going to be reflected in what I’m going to do.

